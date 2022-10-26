Adam Driver, ‘Star Wars’ Kylo Ren, Becomes Favorite to Join Marvel and Lead the Fantastic Four | Films

Another rumor involving the reboot of ‘Fantastic Four’ has been circulating in the media in recent days. Adam Driver, known to pop culture-loving audiences as Kylo Ren from the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, reportedly met with Marvel to get him to enter the studio and be the protagonist of the film about the group of heroes, according to the journalist of the North American website The Ankler Jeff Sneider.

The columnist stated in an interview with The Hot Mic podcast that Marvel is eyeing the actor for the role of Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. However, there was also speculation that Driver could put on a metal mask to play the iconic and feared villain of the feature film, Doctor Doom.

The journalist also reports that these rumors come from an “unproven” source, although he chose to “believe this person because it makes sense”. – as he fits several characteristics of the characters.

Another name that fans want as the leader of the ‘Fantastic Four’ is that of actor John Krasinski, who played the character in the film in a brief stint – in an alternate reality – in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022). One of the biggest supporters is that of Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, who really wants to see the actor once again wearing the famous blue suit – she could also be the character’s wife, Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

“I was really happy for him because I think he’s a really big fan,” Blunt said recently. “And I understand why he’s such a passionate, passionate cult, it’s a big part of our cinematic history right now. And he was thrilled… Well I hope [que possamos vê-lo no papel novamente]. Hope so.”

While the cast of ‘Fantastic Four’ has yet to be revealed, the MCU film has finally found its creative team, with ‘WandaVision’ director Matt Shakman and a screenplay by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 8, 2024 and will form part of Phase Six of the MCU alongside ‘Deadpool 3’, which is due for release on November 8, 2024, as well as ‘Avengers: Kang Dynasty. ‘ (May 2, 2025) and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ (May 1, 2026).