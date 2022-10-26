After controversy, AMD RX 7000 GPUs should not use PCIe Gen5 12VHPWR connector

AMD General Manager Scott Herkelman confirms that the new Radeons will not use the connector

Today (25) a photo was posted on Reddit in which a user reports that the PCIe connector of RTX 4090 malfunctioned during operation. In the photo, you can see that the connector and the inputs melted. Based on this fact, the user @KyleBennetasked if AMD would use the same 12VHPWR connector in their new GPUs, and the answer came directly from AMD General Manager Scott Herkelman: “Radeon RX 6000 series and upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs will not use this power cord“. Intimating that the next Radeon RX 7000 will not use the 12VHPWR connector.

This is not an isolated case, the Nvidia is facing multiple reports of the 16-pin power connectors melting on their 450W GeForce RTX 4090. The company is already investigating the cases to clarify what caused the problem.

NVIDIA is investigating reports of cables melting on GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs

Company spokesperson says NVIDIA is already in contact with owners of affected models



AMD workarounds for the problem

Kyle’s statement wasn’t the only one. THE @SkyJuice was the first to break the news that AMD does not plan to use the new power connector in its reference products. The company would feature dual 8-pin power connectors on its Navi 3X-based model, opting instead to use the 16-pin connectors.

In a report by Igor’sLAB, a PCB design for the upcoming RDNA3 GPU, possibly a custom variant, was revealed. This board is supposed to have triple 8-pin power connectors. With Scott’s statement, the assumption that AMD will not use 16-pin connectors is increasingly plausible. Nvidia will still be the only company to use the high-powered 16-pin connector, should these assumptions come true.

In the RX 6000 series, RDNA 2-based products generally brought two power connectors, even the most powerful models, with only more robust designs from partner companies putting in total 3 8-pin connectors. The Radeon RX 6950 XT, for example, has a typical consumption of 335W, while an RTX 3090 Ti has its consumption ceiling at around 450W. With AMD promising double the performance per watt consumed, it seems that Radeons will not resort to the new PCIe 5.0 connector, which is also an indication that potential Radeon RX 7000 should also not increase consumption so much, compared to the process that happened. on the RTX 40.

Via: videocardz