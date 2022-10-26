All DC Movies Confirmed for After Black Adam

What projects are coming to theaters in the next few years?
After many planning changes and several controversial decisions — the cancellation of batgirlfor example – the Warner seems to have outlined a very solid project for the DC Comics after black adamwith films inside and outside the DC Extended Universe. Over the next few years, we will see the return of great franchises and some new heroes joining this universe of gods and heroes.
With exciting news already revealed, such as the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman and the new management behind the publisher’s films, we have a very intriguing future ahead of us, so we’ve listed it here. all the movies from DC Comics confirmed for after black adam!
Shazam! Gods Fury
When it debuts: March 17, 2023
After the premiere of black adam in cinemas, let’s go back to learn more about Shazam family thanks to Shazam! Gods Furya feature that will continue the story of the 2019 film. In the plot, Billy Batson and his brothers must fight three powerful deities daughters of Atlaswho appear to regain their father’s powers.
The film is directed by David F. Sandberg, who was responsible for the first film, and will bring an even bigger cast. In addition to the return of Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, DJ Cotrona, Ian Chen, Faithe Herman and Jovan Armandwe will still have the premiere of Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler in the franchise.
The Flash
When it debuts: June 23, 2023
Even with controversies and problems behind the scenes, the Warner and the A.D is steady and strong with the launch of The Flash, scheduled for the second quarter of next year. The feature starring Ezra Miller will bring the Scarlet Speedster on his first solo adventure in DC Extended Universein a vague adaptation of the saga Ignition point.
in the plot, Barry Allen tries to go back in time to save his mother and prevent his father from being wrongfully convicted, but ends up shaking the entire timeline of the universe. The film will bring Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in the role of Batman, in addition to Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston and Maribel Verdu.
Blue Beetle
When it debuts: August 18, 2023
Originally developed for the HBO Maxthe solo film of Blue Beetle impressed the executives of the Warner which won a theatrical release date. In the movie we will see Xolo Maridueñaknown for his role in Snake Kaion the skin of Jamie Reyesthe second hero to wear the Blue Beetle cloak in the comics.
with direction of Angel Manuel Soto (in Charm City Kings), the film is scheduled for next year and will be the first film live action gives A.D starring a Latin hero. In the cast, we will have names like Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon, Belissa Escobedo, Raoul Trujillo and Harvey Guillen.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
When it debuts: December 25, 2023
After the sensational debut of James Wan at the DC Extended Universe with Aquamanfrom 2018, we still have a sequel to explore the adventures of Arthur Curry at the movies. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was originally planned to hit theaters this year, but ended up being delayed after some corporate decisions by the company. Warner Bros.
In the film, we will see Arthur getting into an even bigger plot as he has to face the black manta once again. For that, he’ll need the help of his biggest enemy (and half-brother), Orm the Ocean Master. Here, we will see the return of Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Amber Heard.
Joker: Folie à Deux
When it debuts: No date announced.
joker was one of the most controversial comic book adaptations in recent years, but it gained a good reputation by being nominated in several Oscar categories, including winning the award for best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. And soon, we’ll have an even more insane sequel to the Clown Prince of Crime’s origin story.
In Joker: Folie à Deux (Joker: Madness for Twoin free translation), we will be introduced to harlequinwhich will be lived by Lady Gaga. The film will be a musical and it is speculated that it will be told from the point of view of the villain, who begins to fall in love with the Joker and sees her world being turned upside down.
Constantine 2
When it debuts: No date announced.
In recent months, an announcement that left fans very impressed was that of Constantine 2, the sequel to the 2005 film that featured a remake of the wizard and demonologist. In the sequel, we will see the director Francis Lawrence meeting again with Keanu Reeves for a new chapter in the life of John Constantine.
We still don’t know when the film will be released or what its plot will be, although the 2005 feature left some hooks for a possible sequel. It is worth remembering that, due to the advertisement, the Warner/HBO Max ended up putting aside plans for a series of the character, which was already being developed by JJ Abrams.
The Batman 2
When it debuts: No date announced.
After the great success of The Batmanlaunched earlier this year, the Warner already gave the green light for Matt Reeves create a franchise all apart from the DC Extended Universe. We will have some series launched for the HBO Maxbut we already have confirmation of a sequel that will bring back the Dark Knight played by Robert Pattinson.
The sequel is still in very early stages of development and we don’t know what the plot, villains or even the cast will be. It is worth mentioning that the first film leaves a great hook for the joker, but we don’t know yet if he will be the main antagonist of the sequel. Reeves has also said he is interested in making movies for the hero’s villains, such as clayface it’s the Straw man.
Other projects under development
Several projects from DC Comics have already been announced, but are still in very early stages of development. A good example of this is the film by black canarywhich should bring Jurnee Smollett back in the role after her debut in Birds of prey. Furthermore, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will meet again in wonder woman 3.
At this point in the championship, it has also been revealed that the Warner and the DC Comics are developing the roadmap for The Flash 2, confident in the success of the first film. It is also not difficult to imagine that soon we will have confirmations about Man of Steel 2after the triumphant return of the Super man in Henry Cavill.
Some other projects have already been announced a long time ago and have never been cancelled, but we still don’t know about their productions. An example is the film Green Lantern Corpswhich was announced many years ago, when the studio was still following through with plans to Zack Snyder.