All DC Movies Confirmed for After Black Adam

What projects are coming to theaters in the next few years?

After many planning changes and several controversial decisions — the cancellation of batgirlfor example – the Warner seems to have outlined a very solid project for the DC Comics after black adamwith films inside and outside the DC Extended Universe. Over the next few years, we will see the return of great franchises and some new heroes joining this universe of gods and heroes.

With exciting news already revealed, such as the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman and the new management behind the publisher’s films, we have a very intriguing future ahead of us, so we’ve listed it here. all the movies from DC Comics confirmed for after black adam!