AMD may launch Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU with up to 24GB of memory [RUMOR]

According to Benchlife, the next top of the line RDNA3 should be called RADEON RX 7900 XTX

There have been rumors that the updated models of the Radeon RX 6900XT can bring back the nomenclature XTXmaking a distinction between the models XT used in the current lineup of RDNA 2 GPUs. According to these rumors, the launch of the Radeon RX 7000 could have two models: the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon 7900 XT. There are still no traces of the series 7800 or 7700, being that it is natural for companies to launch starting from the high-end models to, later, introduce the intermediate and entry line-up of the new line of video cards. There are also rumors that these products, based on the Navi 32 and 33 chips, may be delayed in production and will take longer to reach the market.

It is not the first time that the name of the RX 7900 XTX is mentioned, the first time was by @coreteks on your Twitter profile. Coincidence or not, on November 3 this doubt should be resolved with an AMD event focused on Radeon, when the company should present its new line of video cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture and aimed at competing with the launch of Nvidia GeForce cards. RTX 40.

There is still room, in this nomenclature, for an eventual mid-generation update. A possible Radeon RX 7950 XT, for example, could be launched with RDNA 3 technology combined with 3D V-cache stacking technology, enabling large amounts of cache memory and, thus, performance increments such as those seen in the processor line. , with models like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x3D.

Follow the chart below comparing the possible specifications of the RX 7900 XTX and gives RX 7900 XT with other boards:

Rumor history around the XTX line

The XTX nomenclature was last used at the time of ATI, with the ATI X1900XTX, back in 2006. On August 31, 2021, the Videocardz website posted a rumor talking about the XTX line. The rumor started when an alleged photo of the RX 6900 XTX model was leaked, which ended up not being confirmed. It remains to be seen whether this time AMD will bring back an XTX model, thus creating a high-end line-up potentially made up of Radeon RX 7900: RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT.

At the time of the rumors around the RX 6900 XTX there were also comparisons with graphics and how it would work. It remains to be seen if this time the rumors will be correct, since in the 6000 series they were wrong and the XTX model ended up not being confirmed:

Via: videocardz Source: benchlife