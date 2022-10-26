And Scarpa? Endrick celebrates ‘first goals’ for Palmeiras

After four games in the professional team of Palmeiras, Endrick scored his first goal last night (25), against Athletico-PR. At least on the summary. That’s because, in the athlete’s own account, there were two goals scored.

The ‘confusion’ started when Endrick participated in the first goal of the Palmeiras comeback at Arena da Baixada. The number 16 stole the ball that started the play and, shortly after, appeared to take advantage of a pass from Dudu. The submission, however, was ‘shared’ with Gustavo Scarpa. In the summary, the referee gave the goal to the midfielder, postponing the party of the 16-year-old, who would score his first goal later, in a cross by Rony.

Despite the goal credited to Scarpa, Endrick considers it his own. On social networks, the striker celebrated the ‘first goals’ with the Alviverde shirt in professional football.

“My first goals in the main team of Palmeiras, I dedicate to my family, who are my inspiration, my education and my protection. I hope to repay the affection of Palmeiras, and of all Brazilians who also support me”, wrote the striker, who completed by thanking the love:

“I hope to continue transforming my dreams into goals and achievements. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love! We continue together… Avanti!”, he concluded.

After the goal ‘taken away’ by Endrick, shirt 16 celebrated with conviction and was greatly celebrated by his teammates — including Gustavo Scarpa —. So far, the CBF has not commented on a possible change in the match summary.

Palmeiras has already experienced a similar situation. In the 2-1 victory against Juventude, also for the Brazilian Championship, Zé Rafael was initially appointed as the author of one of the goals, but later, the goal was withdrawn and given to Murilo.