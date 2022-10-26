Animation with script by Jordan Peele and director of “Coraline” gets trailer; watch

Netflix released this Monday (10) the first full trailer of “Wendell & Wild”, an animation that has a script by Jordan Peele (“No! Don’t Look!”), who will also act as a voice actor, and directing Henry Selickfrom “Coraline and the Secret World”.

In the plot of “Wendell & Wilde”, we follow two demon brothers who face their archenemies: the demon-slaying nun Sister Helly and the Gothic teenagers Kat and Raul.

peel reunites with his old “Key & Peele” bandmate, Keegan Michael-Key, in the voice cast. In addition to them, other cast names include Angela Bassett (“Black Panther”), Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”), James Hong (“Red: Growing up is a Beast”), Tamara Smart (“Resident Evil”), Natalie Martinez (“Mortal race”).

Other voice actors will be Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rhames.

Watch the animation trailer:

“Wendell & Wild” is set to premiere on October 28 on Netflix.

With so many new releases still coming in 2022, which one are you most looking forward to seeing? Vote for your favorite! “Death Death Death” (Debut 10/06)

“Amsterdam” (Debut 10/06)

“Werewolf in the Night” (Debuts 10/7)

“Halloweens Ends” (Debut 10/13)

“Welcome to the Neighborhood” (Debuts 10/13

“The School for Good and Evil” (Debut 10/19)

“Black Adam” (Debut 10/20)

“The Night Nurse” (Debut 10/26)

“After the Universe” (Debuts 10/27)

“Enola Holmes” (Debut 11/4)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Debuts 11/10)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Debut 12/15)

“Bard” (Debut 12/16)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Debuts 12/23)

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!