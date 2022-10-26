Anna Kendrick makes her directing debut in The Dating Game

Anna Kendrick, who gained public attention by playing Beca Mitchell in “Pitch Perfect”, is preparing for her first job as a director.

After conquering audiences consecutively in the role of the young dreamer Beca, Anna Kendrick continued to venture into Hollywood comedies and always managed to continue to captivate those who knew her and also those who came to know. In addition to having lent her voice in “trolls“, alongside Justin Timberlake, also worked together with Blake Lively, in “A Simple Favor“. On his list of projects is also his participation in the “Twilight Saga”, where he didn’t make much of an impact. “Get a Job“, “The Last Five Years” and “Into the Woods” are other works in which Kendrick was the protagonist.

Now it’s Kendrick’s turn to act as a director on the crime/thriller film, “The Dating Game”. The film, which stems from a script on Ian McDonald’s Black List, is described as “a strange fictional story about Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on the ’70s dating show The Dating Game, who chose the funny and handsome Single Number One, Rodney Alcala. But Bradshaw’s fairytale-like encounter takes an entirely different and terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal his true truth: Alcala is, in reality, a psychopathic serial killer.

So, as far as Kendrick is concerned, in addition to “The Dating Game”, his agenda also includes projects such as “Alice, Darling”, by Mary Nighy, which is already completed and should debut later this year and also “Unsound” that was recently announced and that counts, for now, only with the actress.

