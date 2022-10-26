Anne Hathaway denies that character is a villain in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Playback / Internet

“The devil Wears Prada” is a classic drama that garners many comments among viewers. In a recent interview on the show Watch What Happens Livethe protagonist Anne Hathaway returns to talk about the feature and defends a character, stating that he is not the true villain of the film.

When questioned by Andy Cohen, if Nate was the antagonist of the plot, she denies it. The theory comes from fans who find the position of her character’s spouse toxic. Hathaway in the long However, she justifies the attitude and responds:

“No, I’m sorry, no. I think they were both very young and figuring things out.” The character is played by Adrian Grenier and in the plot, he does not support the excessive delivery that Andy (Hataway) gives to his work in the famous Runaway magazine, which has Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), as editor-in-chief.

Gisele Bündchen talks about how she got a role in “The Devil Wears Prada”

The film “The devil Wears Prada” is a classic drama that represents a bit of the fashion world. the brazilian model Gisele Bundchen has a cameo in the film alongside Meryl Streep and other famous artists. In an interview for the British Vogueshe tells how she conquered and built her character.

At first Gisele explains that she was approached in 2006 by the writer of the story, Lauren Weisberger and that the intention was to play a model. But the Brazilian denied saying that she played this role all the time, however, the writer insisted and suggested that she create her character and so she gives life to one of the employees of the Runaway.

Beside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, Gisele plays one of the employees of the great fashion magazine whose editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Streep. The Brazilian model plays one of Miranda’s main secretary’s friends and makes some comments about the change in the look of Andy, Hathaway’s character.