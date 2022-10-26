Apple M2 SoC “Extreme” will have 48 CPU cores and 152 GPU cores

Chip should equip Macbook Pro model not yet released

After officially debuting its second generation of Apple Silicon, in June of this year, with the SoC M2a apple should present, in the near future, other models of its processor. According to information from Mark Gurmangives Bloombergthe company should launch, in addition to the models M2 Pro and M2 Maxtwo other chips he called M2 Ultra and M2 Extremehigh performance.

According to Gurman, both should deliver at least two to four times better performance than the M2 Max. “I believe the [novo] Mac Pro [Macbook Pro] will be offered with options of 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores, plus up to 256 gigabytes of memory,” stated in his newsletter via Bloomberg.

New Macbook Pro

O Macbook Pro to which Mark Gurman refers to is one of the new models of 14 and 16 inches equipped with M2 chips, also revealed by him, that the apple should present soon. In his publication, Gurman also details some specifications of one of the laptops tested by the company.

The settings of this tested model are a M2 chip with 24 CPU cores – 16 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores – plus 76 graphics cores and 192GB of memory. The machine, according to Gurman, would be running macOS Ventura 13.3. Ventura 13.0, the first version of the new macOS, released this week.

13th Gen Intel Core: Are the Ryzen 7000s in Trouble?

Apple Music is available for Xbox consoles

Music streaming app launched in 2015 can be used in the background



Availability of models with the new M2 chips

Mark Gurman did not say exactly when new Apple products will be released by the company. The informant only disclosed that he expects that, based on the brand’s history, the new Macbook Pro models and also a new version of the Mac Mini will make their debut in the coming months.

By default, Apple usually releases new products in November, January, or between March and June. Last month the company launched its new iPhone 14 and, more recently, the company revealed iPad versions with M2 chips.

…..

Source: Mark Gurman via Bloomberg