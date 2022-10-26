Apple prepares a new layout for the iCloud web page » iPhone Blog

Who usually uses the website iCloud.com through the browser will have news soon. The beta version already has some graphical changes that will allow the user to customize the interface as he wishes.

through the address beta.icloud.com you can already see a preview of how this remodel is going.

The interface is adopting the widget format with highlighting each functionality. And in this sense, the user will be able to configure the ones he uses the most, to be more handy when connecting to the site.

Apple’s desktop site for iCloud is available to anyone with a web browser and has gone through several revisions over the years. The latest version, currently in beta, has a brand new interface with app widgets and a customizable interface.

Clicking on a widget will take the user to the respective application’s web application. The page with widgets is called iCloud home page and can be accessed at any time from the app menu or by tapping the Apple logo in the upper left corner.

It is not yet known when the final version will be available to everyone. However, the beta version is open to anyone with an Apple ID.

Would you like to try it?