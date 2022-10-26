Are some foods really capable of reducing appetite?

  • Jessica Bradley
  • BBC Future

Woman taking a piece of pizza

Credit, Yiu Yu Hoi/Getty Images

Your weekly shopping probably includes products with packaging promising that the food tastes great, stays fresh, and is good for your health. And you can also find products that claim to keep you fuller for longer.

But is it really possible for a food to reduce our appetite?

There is research that indicates that consumption of some foods, such as pepper and ginger, can make us feel less hungry later on. But these studies often use large amounts of food and test the effects on animals, according to Gary Frost, head of the Imperial Food and Nutrition Network at Imperial College London. He claims that these effects have not yet been translated to humans.

But one study looked at the properties of a substance in chili peppers – capsaicin (the active ingredient that gives the spice spiciness) – in curbing our appetite, using amounts closer to the average human diet.

