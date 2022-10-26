‘Armageddon Time’: Drama with Anne Hathaway opens with 85% approval on RT!

‘Armageddon Time’new movie from James Gray (‘Ad Astra’), hits theaters soon – and is already a considerable success among international critics.

At the Rotten Tomatoesproduction opened with solid 85% approvalwith note 7/10 based on 59 reviews until the moment. According to the general consensus, “[o filme] brings the writer-director digging into his own past and returning with a beautifully acted, nostalgia-free drama.”

“The film is an illustration of the transition from the ethical flexibility of youth to the moral discernment of adulthood” – Slant Magazine.

“It is a truly poignant, disturbing, and ultimately brilliant work of memory and self-implication” – Vox.

“Without being obvious or insistent, Gray has drawn an absolutely blunt diagram of insidious machinery” – Wall Street Journal.

“A child’s view of how small sins of daily life can result in big mistakes” – Toronto Star.

“A masterful self-reflection by James Gray” – Film School Rejects.

‘Armageddon Time’ is a deeply personal story about the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American dream.

Gray is responsible for directing and writing. The filmmaker is known for works such as ‘Once Upon a Time in New York’ and ‘Z: The Lost City’. He recently directed the science fiction drama ‘Ad Astra’starring Brad Pitt and Oscar nominee Best Sound Mixing.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeat, Jaylin Webb, Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Chastain.

Rodrigo Teixeira (‘Call Me By Your Name’) joins as producer.

