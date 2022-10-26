Arrascaeta confirms physical problem on the eve of Libertadores, but keeps focus: “I want to be on the field” – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Arrascaeta even raised the possibility of having to undergo surgery in 2023, after returning from vacation.

The 2022 season of Brazilian football is coming to an end, but for Arrascaeta, the rest of the year will be long. That’s because, the player has lived with severe pain in the pubis, as he himself admitted in an interview with ESPN. According to the midfielder, he has been suffering from the ‘injury’, but he didn’t want to be left out of the final of the Brazil’s Cupas well as wants to enter the field in the decision of the America’s Liberators, on Saturday (29). The athlete even raised the possibility of needing to undergo surgery in 2023, if he returns from vacation with the discomfort.

“It’s complicated, isn’t it? We always want to do our best and sometimes we end up getting in the way, because I’m always on the field. So there is physical exhaustion, yes… the exam showed that I have pubalgia. But it’s been a long time since I’ve been with this, I’ve been suffering a little bit. But we were playing important matches, the Copa do Brasil, qualifying for the Libertadores, and I said: ‘I don’t want to be left out for this game, I want to go’. But semifinals and finals were approaching, and what I want is to be on the field”said, before completing:

“So we’re trying to take it as best we can to the end of the year, see how the situation goes. Obviously it’s a very strong job that we want to do inside the club, as well as at home with the physiotherapist. All looking for the best for my health and for the team as well. And well, after it’s all over, try to go to the World Cup with Uruguay. We will decide what is best. If on vacation, later, you come back here 100%, without any problem, you will have to undergo surgery”finished.

Do you want to buy Flamengo products online? Meet the fastest and safest store!

It is worth noting that, as stated by arrascaeta, the midfielder should be present in the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar, starting in November this year. The player, shirt number 10 of the Uruguayan National Team, has been constantly summoned by coach Diego Alonso and, no wonder, should be part of the final list of athletes who will represent Uruguay at the World Cup.

About the Flamengo, the presence of Arrascaeta in the final of the Libertadores da América is taken for granted. Coach Dorival Júnior usually counts on the Uruguayan for the game against Atletico-PR, this Saturday (29). The clash between red and black will take place from 17:00 (Brasília time), at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Already at the departure of Flamengo this Tuesday (25), against the saints, at Maracanã, Arrascaeta must be spared. That’s because, the coach Dorival Júnior will use a mixed team and, to recover the athlete for the great final of the Libertadores, he should not use it. The Mais Querido enters the field from 21:45 (Brasília time), in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship.