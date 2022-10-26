Arrascaeta opens game about pubalgia and does not rule out surgery

A highlight of Flamengo in the title campaign of the Copa do Brasil – tournament in which he was elected the best player -, Arrascaeta admitted that “he is suffering a little” in recent games due to pubalgia.

The Uruguayan midfielder does not rule out the possibility of having to undergo surgery to take care of the problem more effectively. However, the midfielder does not intend to stay away from the pitch before the 2022 commitments – the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, with Flamengo, and the World Cup, with the Uruguayan national team.

“[A questão da pubalgia] it’s complicated. We always want to give the best. Sometimes it gets in the way because I’m always on the field, so there’s physical wear and tear. But I’ve been dealing with this for a long time. I’m suffering a little, but we’re playing important games, Libertadores semifinals, Copa do Brasil final and I didn’t want to be left out”, said the midfielder in an interview with “ESPN”.

“We’re trying to make the best of it until the end of the year, to see how the situation goes. Obviously, I do a lot of physical therapy work at the club and at home. Everything looking for the best for the team and for my health. the desire to go to the Cup with Uruguay. Let’s see what will be better after the holidays. If I’m going to come back 100%, no problems or if I’m going to have to undergo some surgery”, completed Arrascaeta.

decision and summons

One of the great challenges of the Arrascaeta season is next Saturday (29), when Flamengo faces Athletico Paranaense, in the decision of the Copa Libertadores da América. The game, which will take place in Guayaquil, Ecuador, starts at 5 pm (GMT)

Last Friday (21), the Uruguayan team released the pre-selected list for the World Cup. Arrascaeta is among the 55 chosen by coach Diego Alonso. Uruguay is in Group H, alongside Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.