Artificial intelligence reimagines some horror movie posters

Admin 19 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 2 Views

the design agency Evolved used an AI tool that converts text descriptions into images to reimagine some horror movie posters. The list includes classics like Jaws, Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, and even the poster for the first feature film based on Stephen King’s novel It, which in the AI-reimagined version was a mix of Ronald McDonald and Krust the clown.

Evoluted did not go into the merits of which text-to-images description tool was used to produce the posters. In this segment, the most famous are Midjourney, Dall-E 2 and Stable Diffusion.

In addition to the arts generated by the tool, the designers at Evoluted ended up adding the other elements referring to the posters of the films, such as the description of the team members and some phrase that appears in the original poster.

You should read it too!

Artificial intelligence imagines what the Simpsons would look like in real life

What is artificial intelligence?

Check out the original posters below alongside the AI-reimagined versions.

IT – A Masterpiece of Fear (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Shark (1975)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Panic (1996)

Child’s Play (1988)

Dracula (1931)

The Birds (1963)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Dangerous malware identified in Android apps; check which ones

Cybersecurity experts from the company McAfee, responsible for marketing antivirus, found 16 android malware apps. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved