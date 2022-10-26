Artificial intelligence reimagines some horror movie posters

the design agency Evolved used an AI tool that converts text descriptions into images to reimagine some horror movie posters. The list includes classics like Jaws, Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, and even the poster for the first feature film based on Stephen King’s novel It, which in the AI-reimagined version was a mix of Ronald McDonald and Krust the clown.

Evoluted did not go into the merits of which text-to-images description tool was used to produce the posters. In this segment, the most famous are Midjourney, Dall-E 2 and Stable Diffusion.

In addition to the arts generated by the tool, the designers at Evoluted ended up adding the other elements referring to the posters of the films, such as the description of the team members and some phrase that appears in the original poster.

Check out the original posters below alongside the AI-reimagined versions.

IT – A Masterpiece of Fear (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Shark (1975)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Panic (1996)

Child’s Play (1988)

Dracula (1931)

The Birds (1963)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)