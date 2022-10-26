At the request of Rogério Ceni, board prepares ‘boat’ to remove player from Fluminense

São Paulo is looking for reinforcements for the next season. The priority of the coaching staff and, mainly, of Rogério Ceni is the hiring of an experienced goalkeeper. This is because Felipe Alves and Jandrei did not score with the tricolor shirt in 2022.

Torcedores.com found out that São Paulo monitors and wants the signing of goalkeeper Fábio, 42, from Fluminense. The shirt 12 has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of the current season. However, he has not yet been called to deal with the extension of the bond.

The goalkeeper is one of the five names indicated by coach Rogério Ceni, who worked with Fábio at Cruzeiro in 2019. As his contract with Tricolor das Laranjeiras ends on December 31, the player would arrive at Morumbi free of charge.

Fabio’s season

Games: 56

Holder: 56

Reserve used: 0

Goals conceded: 60

Assists: 0

Minutes on the field: 5040

Fábio, in turn, evaluates the decision to transfer to São Paulo with his representatives and family members. For now, he is kept in the tricolor goal by coach Fernando Diniz despite the boos from the crowd in the games against América-MG and Botafogo.

An important piece in the conquest of the Carioca Championship, Fábio entered into a dispute with the tricolor fan because of the mistakes he made in the last games of Fluminense in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Since then, the pressure from the stands has increased even more on the veteran. On social media, for example, there are those who defend Marcos Felipe’s return to the tricolor goal in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

Games for Fluminense in 2023

Copa Libertadores of America: 4

Copa Sudamericana: 6

Serie A of the Brazilian Championship: 33

Brazil Cup: 8

Carioca Championship: 5

Also according to the report, Fábio has not yet received any official proposal from São Paulo. The parties had a preliminary conversation that has not yet evolved into a discussion of economic parameters.

Despite the interest of the São Paulo club, Fábio still feeds the desire to continue in Fluminense. His contract has a productivity additive term that can be activated at any time, that is, the contract can be automatically renewed.

Multi-champion for Cruzeiro, Fábio has been at Fluminense since January. He was hired by the club at the request of Abel Braga. The former coach approved the hiring of the veteran to give more experience to the tricolor squad in the Copa Libertadores da América.

