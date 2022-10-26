Athletico 1 x 3 Palmeiras, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras is very close to the Brazilian title, its 11th. In a night that will be remembered forever in the club’s history, Verdão beat Athletico’s reserves 3-1, with two goals from Endrick and one from Gustavo Gómez. Thus, it reaches 74 points.

If Corinthians and Internacional don’t beat Fluminense and Ceará tomorrow (26), Alviverde will take the title. But even if that doesn’t happen, it becomes increasingly clear that the title is a matter of time. Verdão could still lose two games, and the opponents would have to have 100% of success to steal the trophy.

The night they approached the title, Palmeiras saw Endrick appear even more for football. The goals scored by the 16-year-old made him the youngest athlete to score in the club’s shirt, aged 16 years, 3 months and 4 days. The former owner of the brand was Juliano who, at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 23 days, scored in a game in the 1998 Mercosur Cup.

Athletico, on the other hand, now turns its eyes to the big goal of the year. Next Saturday (29), Felipão’s team will face Flamengo, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for the Libertadores final.

Game Chronology

Defender Matheus Felipe opened the scoring at 6′ with a great goal. Bryan Ruiz played in the middle, the defender dominated, advanced and hit a perfect shot, in the left corner of Weverton, to make it 1 to 0. In the second half, Endrick equalized in the 14′, in a play with Dudu and Scarpa. At 20′, the boy would widen again, after Rony’s cross. Gustavo Gómez scored the third, at 30′.

Live from Palmeiras

The game of Palmeiras: Intense

The team took the initiative throughout the game, but ended up surprised by a great goal in the 1st half. In the second half, however, with the entry of Endrick and Gabriel Menino, Palmeiras was even better, suffocated the Hurricane and ran over to turn around and leave with the victory.

It went well at Palmeiras: Endrick is a phenomenon

There is no way to name any other athlete. Endrick came in at halftime and, goals aside, he played too much, fighting, scoring, participating and giving spectacular passes to his teammates.

It was bad at Palmeiras: Danilo was inattentive and slow

The Palmeiras midfielder was unrecognizable. Slow, bad in combat, arriving late… in short, a night to be forgotten. He was substituted at half-time several minutes late.

Athletico-PR game: Goal and retraction

The reserve Hurricane retreated. Found a great goal in the early stage. And that was it. Poor match that takes the team with a headache to the Libertadores final, despite the reserves having played.

Casimiro’s Twitch stream has dropped

At 40′ of the 1st time, a scare in the transmission that was being made by the influencer Casimiro channel on Twitch. The transmission froze and the message simply said that the channel had been taken down at the request of the rights holder. The ad didn’t make sense, given that Casimiro owns the exhibition rights. At 3′ of the 2nd half, the broadcast resumed — when many had already subscribed to Hurricane Live, Athletico-PR’s official TV.

Goalkeeper Anderson almost got into trouble at 6′

Palmeiras pressed the departure of Athletico-PR a lot at the beginning of the match. It was in a move like this that Palmeiras almost opened the scoring. Anderson received to start the play, but tried to dribble Rony. Shirt 10 squeezed the Hurricane player and, by a little, didn’t keep the ball to open the scoring.

Palmeiras’ possession in the 1st half was huge

Playing on top of the exit of the Hurricane, Palmeiras, especially in the beginning, stayed with the ball for a long time in the 1st half. At the end of the 1st half, the statistics showed 68% of Alviverde possession against 32% of Athletico-PR.

Palmeiras Twitter profile commits gaffe

Palmeiras’ official profile on the social network missed the chance to celebrate, at the right time, Endrick’s 1st goal as a club professional. Instead of celebrating with an image of the boy, the profile attributed the goal to Gustavo Scarpa.

Palmeiras profile gives Scarpa a goal Image: Reproduction Twitter

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 1 X 3 PALM TREES

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 34th round

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Yellow Cards: Bryan Garcia, Pablo and Rômulo (CAP); Murilo, Gomez (PAL)

Red Cards: Cuello (CAP)

goals: Matheus Felipe, at 30′ of the 1st half (CAP); Endrick, at 14′ and 20′ of the 2nd. Gustavo Gómez, at 30′.

Atletico-PR: Anderson; Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico and Pedrinho; Hugo Moura (Erick), Bryan Garcia (Matheus Fernandes), Léo Cittadini; Vitor Bueno (Vitinho), Vitor Roque and Rômulo. Technician: Felipe

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo (Endrick), Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Atuesta); Mayke (Boy), Dudu (Breno Lopes) and Rony (Tabata). Technician: Abel Ferreira