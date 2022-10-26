Atltico adopts mystery in the squad planning for 2023

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico squad constant agenda between fans and press

On the verge of becoming SAF (Sociedade Anima do Futebol), Atlético adopts a mystery in its squad planning for 2023. The composition of the squad for next year will depend on winning a spot in the Copa Libertadores and also on the definition of an investor-partner.

O supersports turned to sources within the club to seek information on the composition of the squad for next year. In general, Galo is closed on the subject – mainly, due to the SAF negotiations. According to one of the people contacted, the planning for 2023 “is silent and internal”.

Everything also depends, of course, on the permanence or not of coach Cuca. Recently, the coach from Paraná revealed that he is already planning the 2023 at Atltico, but does not have a possible contract renewal. This factor is intrinsically linked to the definition of a partner in the SAF.

roster redesign?

Especially given their age, it is only natural that names such as right-back Guga, defender Nathan Silva, midfielder Allan and midfielders Zaracho and Rubens will be the most sought after in the next transfer window. The defender has even been the target of a proposal from Italian football – promptly rejected by Atltico, who considered the value as “derisory”.

Planning for hires

Other players like Keno and Sasha have already expressed their interest in staying at the Minas Gerais club. The first has a contract until the end of 2023, while the second has a contract until the end of 2024. Despite this, in the offensive sector, there is almost a consensus that Hulk is the only piece considered as “non-negotiable” by the alvinegra board.

The profile of reinforcements for 2023 is directly related to the arrival of an investor. According to Radio Itatiaia, Atltico has a close agreement with a North American group. If implemented, the partnership could result in the injection of resources for large-scale contracts as early as the beginning of next year.

Even so, Galo still works with the current perspective, which still opens up a reality of severe financial commitment and little money. The tendency, therefore, is that the Minas Gerais club will continue to privilege negotiations with players at the end of their contract with their clubs or free in the market.

This is the case of the young attacking midfielder Paulinho, who only has a relationship with Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, until the middle of 2023 and is known to be one of Atltico’s targets for the next season. The 22-year-old player has already been praised on more than one occasion by Rodrigo Caetano, director of football at Galo.

We still have to resolve the issues of the players who are on loan. RB Bragantino and Fluminense did not contact Atltico to discuss the situations of Hyoran and Nathan, respectively. The attacking midfielders were very used parts in the multi-champion team in 2021 and can return to compose the alvinegro cast next year.

In a “silent” way, Galo shields itself and prepares to try to build a 2023 different from the disappointing 2022. The clear objective: to win relevant titles again in the opening year of Arena MRV, future home of the Minas Gerais club.