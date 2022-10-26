Atltico can lead to relegation of Juventude in the Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico In the turn, Atltico beat Juventude 2-1

Atltico have been without a hit for three games and are looking to break their fast next Thursday, at 7:30 pm, in Mineiro, against Juventude. And, if the confrontation in the Gigante da Pampulha comes, it will nail the relegation of the gacho team to the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship.

Juventude has only 21 points in the Brazilian Championship. In the last rounds, you can add only 15 and reach 36. If all the results of the rivals are favorable, the team can close the competition in 15th position.

Even a tie in the game would demote Juventude. The team would be left with 34 points and would have to hope for an unlikely combination of results to stay in Serie A.

A defeat against Mineiro would be fatal for Juventude. Cear, in 16th place, has 34 points and could no longer be surpassed by the gacho team.

Youth will not enter the relegated field. That’s because only Cear plays on Wednesday. If Internacional wins, away from home, Vozo can no longer be overtaken by Ju.

On Thursday, the match between Atletico and Juventude starts at 7:30 pm. at 19h, two rivals of the gacho team, Atltico-GO and Coritiba, play away from home, against So Paulo and Fortaleza, respectively.

This means that Juventude can be relegated even before the end of the game at Mineiro. For that to happen, Coritiba must draw and a victory for Cear or Atltico-GO.

Atltico, in turn, need the positive result in Mineiro to continue in the fight for a direct place in the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores.