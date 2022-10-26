Audi confirms partnership with Sauber for entry into F1 from 2026 season – Formula 1 News – Grand Prix – Formula 1 News

THE Audi will even be a partner of Sauber in your endeavor in formula 1. The two companies announced this Wednesday (26) a “strategic partnership” that will unite them as of the 2026 season. Also, the automaker revealed that it intends to acquire a shareholding in the Sauber Group to put down once and for all in the category through of the traditional team.

The German automaker had confirmed plans to enter F1 two months ago, as the series returned from vacation for the Belgian GP. It was not, however, a surprise or a secret: Sauber was always seen as the target so that Audi did not have to start a zero operation in Formula 1, even more so by paying the fee of US$ 200 million as a rookie.

Audi’s partnership with Sauber marks a new stage in the project since the announcement. While the new 2026 engine will be developed at Audi’s Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg, Sauber will develop and manufacture the cars at its headquarters in Hinwil, Switzerland. Sauber will also be responsible for planning and executing race operations.

There were no details of the parties, but the German website Motorsport-Total disclosed that Audi must acquire 75% of the shares of Hinwil’s base.

Audi confirmed entry into F1 from the 2026 season along with Sauber (Photo: John Thys/AFP)

Sauber will run another year together with Alfa Romeo. In 2024 and 2025, the team has confirmed that it will keep Ferrari engines, but it is unclear whether the team will revert to using the name under which it appeared on the Formula 1 grid in the 1990s, founded by Peter Sauber.

There is also no knowledge of Alfa Romeo’s plans in F1 from the end of the 2023 season: there is both an indication of permanence in the category and an assessment for entry into other championships.

Current team leader of the operation that bears the name of Alfa Romeo, Frédéric Vasseur stated that the partnership “is a key step forward for our team as we continue to progress towards the front of the grid.” “Becoming Audi’s official work team is not just an honor and a great responsibility: it is the best option for the future, and we are fully confident that we can help Audi achieve the goals they have set for their journey in Formula 1”, he added.

On the same line was Finn Rausing, chairman of the team’s Board of Directors. “Audi is the Sauber Group’s best strategic partner. It is clear that we share values ​​and a vision and look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership,” he said.

Days ago, Adam Baker, responsible for the automaker’s project, stated that the expectation is to fight for victories “in three years”. “We understand the magnitude of the challenge that lies ahead. We are aware, but we want to show that we can work and achieve this success. We know well what the challenges are.”

More than 120 employees are already working on the project. The timetable for the first race with Audi participation in the 2026 season points to the expansion of the Neuburg facility in terms of personnel, buildings and technical infrastructure as early as 2023. The first tests with the power unit developed for 2026 in a Formula 1 test car are scheduled for 2025.

In 2026, Formula 1 will undergo another major change, with the arrival of engines with sustainable technology, a fundamental prerequisite for Audi to decide to enter the championship. Power units will be more efficient than they are today as electrical energy increases. The electric power train will have almost as much power as the internal combustion engine, which tops out at 400 kW. The 1.6L turbo engines will be powered by sustainable synthetic fuel that is CO₂ neutral in accordance with standards set by the European Union.

