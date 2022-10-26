Audi confirms partnership with Sauber for F1 entry in 2026







Now it’s official: Audi and Sauber will be together in formula 1 from 2026. The German automaker made the announcement this Wednesday morning (26), confirming a “strategic partnership”, which will make the Swiss team the official Audi team in the category.

Audi had announced in August its entry into F1 in 2026, at the start of the new engine era of the World Championship, but had not yet confirmed its plans beyond the supply of power units.

The link with Sauber was a secret known to everyone in the paddock, but it still depended on its formalization by the automaker. On the same day that it announced its entry into F1, Alfa Romeo confirmed the end of the partnership with Sauber after the end of the 2023 season, which intensified the rumors.

In the statement, Audi called Sauber one of “the most traditional and renowned teams in Formula 1”, and gave more details on how the team will operate. The engine will be developed at Audi’s Competent Motorsport Center in Neuburg, while Sauber will be responsible for producing the car and running the racing operations in Hinwil, Switzerland.

“We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” said Oliver Hoffman, member of Audi’s technical development board. “Sauber is already known for its state-of-the-art factory and experienced team from previous collaborations, and we are convinced that we will form a strong team.”

Audi claims to already have knowledge of the Sauber structure from its use of the team’s wind tunnel during its stint at the World Endurance Championship and the Class 1 touring cars in the DTM over the past decade.

In the statement, Audi also confirms the acquisition of part of the shares of the Sauber Group, but without confirming how much. It is speculated that the automaker should acquire 75% of the team, in installments of 25% over 2023, 2024 and 2025. But Sauber, which will be called that again in 2024 in F1, will be known as Audi only to from 2026.

“Audi is the best partner for the Sauber Group,” said Finn Rausing, chief executive of Sauber Holding. “It’s clear that both companies share the same values ​​and vision. We can’t wait to achieve our common goals with a strong and successful partnership.”

According to Audi, the automaker already has more than 120 employees working on the new engine design, while the Neuburg headquarters is expected to undergo an expansion of personnel and technical infrastructure throughout 2023, and the first tests of the engine with an F1 car. should take place in 2025.

