Avatar 2 | Zoe Saldaña reveals her acting record holding her breath

Filming Avatar 2 required many actors to break personal records, and Zoe Saldaña is proud of the time she managed to act while holding her breath.

talking to the The New York Timesthe actress said she was able to film full sequences of nearly five minutes underwater, without breathing.

THE Zoe Saldana made a great number following avatarbut still had whoever got ahead of her, hitting six and a half minutes.

“I got almost five minutes. That’s quite an accomplishment, folks.” – Said saldana.

with direction of James Cameronthe sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar: The Way of Wateris scheduled to debut on December 15th.

The main cast brings Sam Worthington (On the Edge of the Abyss), Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens: The Rescue), Cliff Curtis (Heroes), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Stephen Lang (The Man in the Dark), and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman).

According to a report by the BBCthe other sequels will have their respective titles Avatar – The Seed bearer (Avatar: Seed Bearer), Avatar – The Tulkun Rider (Avatar: The Knight of Tulkun) and Avatar – The Quest for Eywa (Avatar: The Search for Eywa).