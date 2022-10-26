Back to the elite, Grêmio has uncertainties and depends on elections

The return to the elite of Brazilian football, guaranteed in the 36th round of Serie B, took Grêmio to another page in its trajectory. Now, after living with the ordeal of the second division, the moment points to the kick-off in planning for next year. But the process tends to be slow, at least at first.

There are many pending issues, but little that can be done. Depending directly on the elections – scheduled for November – the club finds itself against the wall and will try to find unanimity to start its activities.

Who stay?

Image: Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA

The first big debate is over who will stay on the roster. There are several players with bonds at the end. Among the most used are: Janderson (on loan from Corinthians), Nicolas (on loan from Athletico Paranaense), Biel (on loan from Fluminense) and Edilson.

But the list goes on with substitutes, such as Elkeson, Rodrigo Ferreira (on loan from Mirassol) and Léo Gomes.

special situations

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA

There are still two special situations in the assessment of who will remain at Grêmio: Diego Souza and Kannemann.

With the striker there is no competition, but doubts. The ‘Tanque’ has already said that either he will remain at Tricolor or he will end his professional career. At the end of the season, he will undergo surgery, and only then will he set his course. The time must coincide with the arrival of the new direction, which will deal with the topic.

With the Argentine defender, however, it is necessary to act faster. Back to the team at the end of the season after facing some injuries, he resumed his role and is one of the idols still present in the squad. Therefore, the current president, Romildo Bolzan Júnior, will seek an agreement between the candidates so that the permanence is already dealt with even before the turn of the year.

And the coach?

Image: Lucas Uebel/Gremio FBPA

The technical command is a new chapter of Grêmio’s uncertainties. Although the two presidential candidates have expressed themselves in favor of Renato Gaúcho’s permanence, the issue still needs to be debated. Portaluppi was clear, in a press conference, said that he does not accept interference from ‘those who don’t understand football’, and that he would only deal with renewal after confirmation in the elite.

“I cannot forbid a vice president from entering the locker room, but I hope that any president who is elected [na eleição de novembro] to put people who understand in football. I always say, and you can record this: football is the profession that employs the most incompetents in the world. Competent people have to come in, who understand the frills. If you don’t understand, it’s no use going in for a walk, to say you’re in the middle of the players, the committee. What is this person’s help? Any vice is respected, but if you don’t understand, let him stay in the Arena, and the coach in the CT. The person who doesn’t understand has to decide what he’s going to do to help the club. Now, to exchange ideas with me about football, you have to understand”, said Renato.

When do elections take place?

Grêmio’s presidential election takes place in two rounds. The first is restricted to Board Members and takes place on November 3rd. Candidates who overcome the 20% barrier clause will go to the second round, with the participation of club members, on the 12th.