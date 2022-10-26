Barcelona enters the field already eliminated, is beaten once again by Bayern and continues to make Champions League embarrassing and melancholy

Barcelona lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich, at Camp Nou, in the 5th round of group C of the Champions League

The participation of the barcelona at Champions League 2022/23. This Wednesday (26), the Catalan team lost once again to Bayern Munchenthis time for 3 to 0at Camp Nou, and continued its horrific campaign in this edition.

You blaugranas entered the field with no chances of classification, since Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzen earlier and secured 2nd place in the bracket.

Without any motivation, the team of Xavi was easily dominated by the Bavarians, who made it 2-0 in the 1st half without breaking a sweat: mane and poplar-Moting swung the nets.

At the end of the 1st stage, the crowd coolie finally had a breath of joy after Lewandowski fell in the area and the referee awarded a penalty. However, after review by VAR, the penalty was cancelled.

In the 2nd half, Xavi even tried some changes, with the entries of Ferran Torres, little raphinha and Ansu Fati. However, the home team didn’t threaten much, and the Germans continued to expand in stoppage time.

Completely free in the small area, Pavard only completed within the target of Ter Stegen and closed the tour.

With the elimination, Barcelona (which adds only 4 points so far) will have to be content with the dispute of Europa League for the remainder of the season.

The Spanish club will finish the group stage in 3rd place, which means that they will enter the playoffs of the 2nd most important UEFA tournament soon.

Bayern, in turn, have already secured the 1st place in the bracket, while Internazionale will advance in the vice-leadership.

Bayern Munich players celebrate goal against Barcelona EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Championship status

With the result, Bayern Munich reaches 15 points and follows sovereign leader of group C, followed by Inter Milan, which has 10.

Barcelona for us 4 points and ends in 3rd placement of the key, qualifying for the dispute of the Europa League.

The guy: Gnabry

Living a great phase, the attacking midfielder contributed with 3 assists this Wednesday.

The 1st pass went to Mané, who played a cavadinha. The 2nd went to Choupo-Moting, who finished under Ter Stegen’s legs. O 3rd went to Pavard to close the account.

With that, he came to 9 decisive passes in 18 matches for Bayern this season.

Making the Catalan defense miserable the entire game, he even scored his own goal – which would have been a great goal, by the way.

However, VAR caught Gnabry offside, and the goal was disallowed.

It was bad: Bellerin

It’s difficult to single out just one athlete as the worst player on the field, but Bellerín put in a lot of effort.

The former Arsenal right-back was simply disastrous on the pitch, failing absolutely everything he tried.

In defence, he constantly left Bayern’s opponents cool to score, missing every offside line.

On the rare occasions he went on the attack, he was also easy prey for Davies to mark.

next games

Bayern Munich returns to the field this Saturday (29), at 10:30 am (GMT), against mainzfor the Bundesliga.

On the same day, but at 16:00, Barcelona visit the Valenceper LaLigawith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Barcelona 0 x 3 Bayern Munich

GOALS: Bayern Munchen: Mané [10′]Poplar-Moting [31′] and Pavard [90+5′]

BARCELONA: Ter-Stegen; Bellerín, Koundé (Éric García), Marcos Alonso and Balde; Busquets (Ferrán Torres), Kessié and De Jong; Dembélé (Ansu Fati), Pedri (Raphinha) and Lewandowski (Pablo Torre) Technician: Xavi

BAYERN MUNCHEN: Ulreich; Mazraoui (Stanisic), Upamecano (Pavard), De Ligt and Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka (Sabitzer) and Musiala (Gravenberch); Gnabry, Mané and Choupo-Moting (Thomas Müller) Technician: Julian Nagelsmann