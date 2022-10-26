Barroca promotes tactical training and indicates Daniel’s replacement



Source: Bruno Queiroz / EC Bahia

Another day of work was held on the afternoon of this Tuesday (25), at CT Evaristo de Macedo, with a focus on the 37th round of Série B.

With the ball rolling on the lawn, coach Eduardo Barroca promoted a work that started the assembly of the starting lineup for Friday’s round.

First, the players trained the technical part on field 1 of Cidade Tricolor.

Subsequently, three teams were defined by the coach for tactical work, aimed at improving ball output and offensive construction.

The team considered starter was assembled with Davó in place of Daniel, this being the only change in relation to the team that played on Saturday.

The teams selected were these, according to the ge:

Team 1 (holder): Matthew Claus; Marcinho, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Luiz Henrique; Patrick, Mugni and Ricardo Goulart; Caio Vidal, Vitor Jacaré and Davó.

team 2: Dennis Junior; André, Gabriel Xavier, Didi and Matheus Bahia; Rezende, Miqueias and Marco Antônio; Raí, Copete and Rodallega.

team 3: Matheus Teixeira; Borel, Noga, Zé Vitor and Ryan; Emerson, Falcão and Patrick Verhon; Igor Torres, Italo and Everton.

At the end of the afternoon, midfield and attack athletes participated in a training of crosses and submissions.

Matheus Bahia worked normally and should be available for the game against Guarani. Goalkeeper Matheus Teixeira, in a physical transition phase, also participates in ball activities.

Ytalo, absent from the last rounds by technical option, continues to work normally, as well as other players who are not related to the games, such as Gabriel Noga, Borel and Zé Vitor.

The penultimate activity before the round will take place on Wednesday afternoon (26), again in the CT.