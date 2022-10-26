Bayern dominates Barcelona in the Champions League on Lewa’s bad night

Barcelona have already entered the field eliminated from the Champions League to face Bayern Munich. On the field, the situation got even worse with the dominance of the German team, which won by 3 to 0. The goals of the match were scored by Sadio Mané and Choupo-Moting, both in the first half, in addition to Pavard, at the end of the lights. in the final step.

With the setback, Barça stagnated in the five points and will finish the group stage in third place, which will take them to the Europa League. The German team maintained the campaign 100% and reached the 15th, ensuring the leadership of Group C. The game marked Bayern’s sixth consecutive victory in the duel between the teams — Barcelona’s last triumph took place in 2015.

This is the second year in a row that Barça have failed to play in the knockout stage of the Champions League, which has not happened to the club since 1998.

Now, the Catalans return to the field for the tournament just to fulfill the table. The team will face next Tuesday (1) the Viktoria Plzen, bottom of the key, away from home. Bayern, meanwhile, will host Inter on the same day for the last match of the group stage.

cold water bucket

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané celebrates his goal in the Champions League match against Barcelona Image: Jose Breton/Getty

The match was in its first moments when the score was opened by Sadio Mané, at nine minutes. Gnabry started the play in midfield and made a low shot for the forward. The Senegalese beat Bellerín in the race, came out in front of goal and ran over Ter Stegen to put Bayern ahead.

game truncated

After the goal, the match got tougher. Barça controlled the possession of the ball and tried to infiltrate the opposing defense, but did not find spaces. In advantage, the visitors hardened the marking and began to abuse the fouls. So much so that Mazraoui and Goretzka were yellowed in sequence after verbal warnings from the referee.

replay?

In the 30th minute, Bayern’s second came in a move similar to the first goal. In another deadly counterattack, the German team quickly reached Barça’s defensive field, and Gnabry provided another assist, this time for Choupo-Moting. The striker finished in a cross between Ter Stegen’s legs to extend the score.

Penalty for Barça revised

Just before the break, in one of Barça’s few chances in the match, Lewa received in the middle of the opposing defense, dominated and collapsed after being stopped by De ligt. The referee signaled the penalty and yellowed the Dutch defender. However, the bid was revised and ended with a reversal of the marking and the card applied because the Bayern player hit the ball instead of the Polish striker.

Another?

Bayern still got to swing Barça’s net once again, but the bid was not worth it. Kimmich pulled a pass from the hat and launched Gnabry into the right side of the opponent’s area. The striker dominated, pulled to the left and hit placed, with no chances for Ter Stegen. But the goal was disallowed because the player was in an offside position.

Xavi tries to react

Pushed by the fans, who supported throughout the duel despite the unfavorable result and the right elimination, Barça did not give up until the end. The Spanish coach exchanged parts and tried a reaction, but was unable to change the score. Raphinha came in during the second half and little was triggered. In the final stretch, Lewandowski was substituted after an unlit match, but received applause from the stands.

Pavard closes the account

In the last play of the match, the German team still found the third goal. Gnabry made the first move after a corner kick and Pavard appeared alone in front of the goal to push it into the net.

Datasheet

Barcelona 0 x 3 Bayern Munich

Competition: 5th round of the Champions League group stage

Place: Camp Nou in Barcelona, ​​Spain

Date and time: October 26, 2022, at 4 pm (Brasília time)

goals: Sadio Mané (9′ of the 1st period – BAY), Choupo-Moting (30′ of the 1st period – BAY) and Pavard (49′ of the 2nd period)

Yellow cards: Mazraoui (BAY), Goretzka (BAY), Upamecano (BAY), Busquets (BAR),

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Bellerín, Koundé (Eric Garcia), Alonso and Balde; Busquets (Raphinha), Kessié, De Jong and Pedri (Ferrán Torres); Dembele (Ansu Fati) and Lewandowski. Coach: Xavi.

Bayern: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano (Pavard), De Ligt and Davies; Goretzka (Sabitzer), Kimmich and Musiala (Gravenberch); Gnabry, Mané and Choupo-Moting (Muller). Coach: Julian Nagelsmann.