Bellintani reports dissatisfaction with ticket sales problems



Source: Reproduction / TV Bahêa

A common fact in all Bahia games that will have a full house, the problems in the ticket sales system at Arena Fonte Nova once again take the patience of the tricolor fan.

Faced with yet another scenario of complaints from fans with difficulties accessing the ticket purchase system on the Arena Fonte Nova website, President Guilherme Bellintani published his dissatisfaction.

“Since I became president, Vitor and I, in 2017, have tried a new form of relationship with Fonte Nova. This has greatly improved, in our opinion, the way the club deals with Arena, including in relation to the number of members. , new trade policies. But this is a problem that has been repeated for many years, and I think we have reached the limit”, said the leader, to the Bahia News.

Bellintani also charged that it be the last time the problem occurs.

“Everything leads us to believe that the Arena needs it and, given the responsibility it has, it will respond accordingly, so that next season we don’t go through this problem, which is historic. We have to apologize to the fans, but with the understanding that this must be the last year with this kind of problem. That’s what we pointed out in the last conversation with Arena: a stadium of this size, with the importance it has, cannot have such simple problems punctuated for so long”.

In the last partial released by the club, on Tuesday afternoon (25), there were 41,500 guaranteed tickets – including 29 thousand members with guaranteed access and 13.5 thousand tickets sold.

The rest of the load of tickets put up for sale should quickly run out.