‘Best Friend of the Bride’ airs this Thursday (26/10)

posted on 10/26/2022 00:00



(credit: Peter Iovino/Columbia Pictures/Disclosure)

Tom and Hannah met in college and became great friends. When Hannah goes on a business trip, Tom discovers that he is in love with her, however, when he decides to declare himself, he is surprised by the news that she is engaged. Now her mission is to try to win her over before the wedding. This is the plot of the feature Best Friend of the Bride, attraction of this Wednesday’s Afternoon Session (26/10) on Rede Globo.

The 2008 londa features a cast consisting of Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin McKidd, Kelly Carlson, Kathleen Quinlan and Richmond Arquette with direction by Paul Weiland.

Check out the trailer: