Biden warns Russia will make serious mistake if it uses nuclear weapons

The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ on its own territory to cause an international uproar, but Western countries see the issue as Putin’s pretext for a military escalation.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

United States President Joe Biden



the president of United States, Joe Bidensaid this Tuesday, 25th, that the Russia will make “an incredibly grave mistake” if it decides to use tactical nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine”Russia would be committing an incredibly serious mistake by using tactical nuclear weapons,” the president told the press. The Russian government denounced the possibility that Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory to blame Russia for its use of weapons of mass destruction and generate a harsh response from the West, a charge that Kiev rejected and that Paris, Washington and London sees it as a “pretext for a Russian military escalation”. Still, asked about this possibility, the Democrat said he could not guarantee that it was a covert operation designed to look like it was carried out by someone else. “I can’t guarantee it’s a false flag operation, not yet, but it would be a big mistake,” he concluded. Also known as a radiological weapon, a dirty bomb is a conventional explosive, such as dynamite, enriched with radioactive material that propagates when it explodes, following a doctrine of use similar to that of chemical weapons. Despite containing radioactive elements, dirty bombs are not atomic weapons.

*With information from EFE