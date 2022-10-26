Bill Gates donates $1.2 billion to eradicate infantile paralysis

“Polio eradication is within our reach. But as far as we’ve come, the disease remains a threat,” Bill Gates, co-chair of the foundation, said in a statement.

Situations such as the war in Ukraine, floods in Pakistan and the Covid pandemic have destabilized global efforts to defeat infantile paralysis.

Businessman Bill Gates announced the donation of US$ 1.2 billion – more than R$ 6.3 billion – to eliminate polio, also known as infantile paralysis. The money will be donated through his foundation.

Polio

Polio is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that enters the central nervous system and damages cells in the spinal cord and brain. The disease can be fatal.

Eradicated in Brazil in 1994, the goal of the Ministry of Health is to vaccinate 95% of the target public this year. But so far, vaccination has reached only 60% of that desired amount. Result of anti-vaccination and denialist movements, which have emerged in our country in recent times, in an irresponsible and unintelligent way.

In the world, one of the places of greatest concern right now is precisely Pakistan.

There, millions of people were forcibly displaced and this increased the circulation of the polio virus.

Global Polio Eradication Initiative

The amount will be donated to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), a public-private partnership led by national governments that aims to end the disease by 2026.

GPEI partners include the World Health Organization (WHO), Rotary International, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Giving up would mean hundreds of thousands of children would be paralyzed,” he said.

With information from Awebic