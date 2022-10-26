‘Blonde’ | Ana de Armas and the stars who lived true Hollywood ICONS on screen

The controversy is real! Coming from its controversial debut at the prestigious Venice festival, blonde had its launch on the Netflix platform less than a month ago, on the 28th of September – having previously passed in a limited way on the cinema screens of some countries around the world, such as its home territory, the USA. blondeof course, this is the fervent biography of one of Hollywood’s greatest legends: Marilyn Monroe. Much touted as a possible candidate for Oscar 2023 in some categories, the film was soon taken over by its explosive content, leaving fans and critics stuck without being able to overcome the naked and raw narrative, which proposes an unveiled in the abuse suffered by the star behind the scenes, both physical (such as rape) and psychological. The film, however, is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates. Critics didn’t die of love for the result, quite the contrary – which may have undermined the aspirations of the film at the time of awards, but one thing that everyone seems to agree on is the performance of the Cuban Ana de Armas in the main role – this one can be remembered, who knows, even for the Oscars.

With that in mind, we decided to remind you of other movie stars who have already personified colleagues from the past on screens – who are true legends of the golden age of Hollywood. Check it out below.

the young woman Ana de Armas little by little he has been climbing new positions in his stardom, becoming one of the most promising names in Hollywood. And if we think that the actress is Cuban, the thing becomes even more incredible, taking into account the fierce competition that is the Hollywood market, even for the Americans themselves. Having a Cuban conquering this space is very commendable. With blonde she takes her biggest step, in a film that is totally hers, and in which she has a sweeping delivery in a difficult and very complex character. So much so that not even the result of the film itself was enough to erase the shine of Armas in the role of the insecure and abused Marilyn Monroe.

eleven years before Ana de Armas impersonate the legendary Marilyn in the controversial blondeanother Hollywood star gave life to the same character in a film, shall we say, much more palatable to the general public. Michelle Williams has no less than 4 Oscar nominations, and it’s high time to take the statue home. Here we return precisely to his third appointment, acquired by the accurate portrait of a Marilyn Monroe more shy and reserved in drama Seven Days with Marilyn (2011). The purpose here was to focus not only on the star’s insecurities and psychological problems, but also on the friendship she developed with one of the production employees of The Prince Charming (1957), a feature film that he filmed in England alongside Laurence Olivier.

Deceased in 2004 and mother of Jamie Lee Curtis in real life the star Janet Leigh would forever be immortalized in the role of Marion Crane, the “protagonist” who is also the first victim in the absolute classic Psychosis (1960). And it is precisely this production that is the focus of Hitchcock (2012), amusing biography about the master of suspense that gives the film its title, played by Anthony Hopkins. The film focuses on the period when the British director bet all his chips on an avowedly horror film – while everyone around him considered the project beneath his talent. Psychosis ended up becoming his biggest hit and most popular film. In this context, of course, it was necessary to have a Janet Leighthe star of Psychosis. And the task falls to the muse Scarlett Johanssonwho plays Leigh in the best way possible, even recreating the famous shower scene.

Hollywood has many unforgettable stars in its constellation. But how many of them can say they were real princesses? This is the reality when we talk about the legendary Grace Kelly, also known as the Princess of Monaco. Famous in Hollywood for partnerships with the same Alfred Hitchcock – in three of his most iconic films: Dial M to Kill, Indiscreet Window and coat thief – one of the most beautiful actresses to pass through this world, Grace Kelly still got the honor of an Oscar win for the drama to love is to suffer (1954), with a golden statuette decorating his home. Kelly quit acting when she agreed to marry Prince Rainier of Monaco. All this was portrayed in the drama grace of monaco (2014), which brought the towering muse Nicole Kidman in the role of Grace Kelly. A wise choice.

Of all the stars featured on the list so far, Sharon Tate it is perhaps the least known, and the one with the fewest screen marks left in Hollywood. The truth is that Tate’s star was starting to shine, here we are talking about the 1960s. But the actress was taken from this world too quickly and violently. Polish director’s wife Roman Polanskithe actress was brutally murdered by maniacs from the psychopath’s “family” Charles Manson, when she was pregnant – unfortunately being part of one of the greatest tragedies ever seen in Hollywood history. All this was portrayed in the excellent Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodin Quentin Tarantinowhere Tate was played by the stunning Margot Robbie. And when I say that everything was portrayed, it’s better to say almost everything, since Tarantino takes his poetic liberties, altering the girl’s destiny at the end of the film, in one of those “outcomes that we would have liked to have seen”.

Another famous actress who had a very troubled personal life, the American Jean Seberg became an international success thanks to the cult harassed (1960), French film by Jean-Luc Godard. Because of that, and because she left the US to go live in France, many might think of her as a French actress. It’s not the case. So having the American Kristen Stewart interpreting her in the biography Seberg Against All (2019) doesn’t seem like such a big nonsense. Even more so if we take into account that Stewart was nominated for an Oscar soon after for playing the very British Princess Diana in the dramatic biography. Spencer (2021). In Seberg’s film, the focus is on his involvement in social causes, especially in the relationship developed with the civil rights activist. Hakim Jamal in the 1960s, which made her the target of investigation by the FBI – and led to a spur of paranoia until her eventual suspicious death.

If there’s a record to be broken in Hollywood, it’s the record for Katharine Hepburn, a movie star who is the only performer (including men) to have received four Oscar statuettes as a leading actress. No supporting role here. So, to live Katharine (not to be confused with Audrey Hepburn) on screen, who was known for her tomboyish ways, nothing better than a classy, ​​high-level star, owner of a powerful voice and grandeur. Thus, the Australian Cate Blanchettwho lived Hepburn in the aviator (2004), biography of Howard Hughes, with whom he had an affair, directed by Martin Scorsese. Blanchett secured her first Oscar win for the role, however, with a supporting statuette.

“She got Bette Davis eyes… “, as the song of Kim Carnes launched in 1981. Davis was one of the most emblematic stars of Hollywood in its golden age, having started his career in the 1930s. Winner of 2 Oscars, the star has classics such as the evil one (1950) and What Happened to Baby Jane? (1962). However, one of the facts that drew the most attention in Bette’s trajectory was her irrevocable rivalry with another legendary star, Joan Crawford, which set fire to the cinema backstage at the time. All this was portrayed in the miniseries feud (2017), in which Bette Davis was lived brilliantly by the veteran Oscar winner Susan Sarandon.

Speaking of the unforgettable rivalry of the two legendary stars, here we have the counterpoint of Bette Davis. The two participated in What Happened to Baby Jane?with a chaotic backstage, as expected. Joan Crawford didn’t have a song made about her, but got a “damn” biography entitled Dear Mommy (1981), in which it was interpreted by Faye Dunaway. The film is considered one of the worst works of cinema of all time, for mercilessly portraying the cruel side of the actress in relation to her daughter – in constant sessions of physical and psychological torture. As a character, Crawford would redeem herself by being played by Jessica Lange in feudin a duel… this time of performances between great performers.

In addition to being a star, the now veteran Nicole Kidman became one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. Undoubtedly one of the hardest workers, who takes on all kinds of challenges. One of the most interesting of her recent repertoire was the role of another iconic real actress from the other Hollywood era. after the muse Grace Kellythe actress also gave life to the comedian Lucille Ballbetter known as Lucy, from the series I Love Lucy, from the 1950s. This demonstrates Kidman’s reach as a performer, managing to go from eight to eighty in terms of performance range. And best of all, for the paper in Introducing the Ricardos (2021), from Amazon Prime Video, portrait of Lucy’s life with her husband Desi ArnazNicole Kidman received a new Oscar nomination.

