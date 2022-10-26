Botafogo x Red Bull Bragantino: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

Botafogo starts this Wednesday (26), at 7:30 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, a sequence of two decisive games in a row at the Nilton Santos Stadium in the fight for a spot in next year’s Libertadores. The match is valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship.

Eleventh place in the table with 44 points, Botafogo will need to overcome the poor performance as home team to try to enter – or at least return to the collar – in the G-8. A win this Wednesday, by the way, can practically guarantee Glorioso at least in the next Copa Sudamericana.

As has been normal throughout the campaign, coach Luís Castro will again suffer from embezzlement. Highlight of the team in the second round, midfielder Eduardo was injured in the classic against Fluminense and is out. On the other hand, the Tchê Tchê midfielder returns, after serving an automatic suspension.

Botafogo embezzlement

beyond the steering wheels Bren and kayakwho are recovering from surgery, the midfielders are out for physical reasons Danilo Barbosa and Del Piagethe socks Lucas Fernandes and Edward and the attacker Gustavo Sauer. There is no one suspended.

Hanging from Botafogo

The sides are hung with two yellow cards Daniel Borges and marçalthe defenders Victor Cuesta and Kanuthe sock Lucas Piazon and the attacker Victor Sáin addition to the technician Luís Castro and the assistant Vítor Severino. If someone on this list receives a card this Wednesday, they will not be able to participate in the game against cuiabánext Tuesday (1), at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​Red Bull Bragantino

With just two wins in the last 13 games – the last one in the last round, over Athletico-PR -, Red Bull Bragantino tries to get a reaction in the Brazilian. Contested, the technician Maurício Barbieri will not be able to count on Eric Ramires, Andrés Hurtado, Leo Ortiz, alerrandro and Jan Hurtado, injured. On the other hand, Leo Realpe and Lucas Evangelista return after serving automatic suspension.

tickets

With low demand, tickets are being sold online and at the Nilton Santos Stadium. There are seats available in the Upper East (R$40 full/R$20 half), Lower East (R$60 full/R$30 half), Lower West (R$80 full/R$40 half) and Tribuna (R$ $320 full/R$200 half). Red Bull Bragantino fans will be in the South sector, which costs R$ 80 (full) and R$ 40 (half).

Where to watch Botafogo x Red Bull Bragantino

The match will be broadcast from SportTV to all of Brazil, except for Rio de Janeiro, which will be able to accompany you for the Premiereon the pay-per-view system.

Arbitration

Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade, from the Espírito Santo Federation, officiates the game, assisted by Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES). The VAR will be operated by Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira, who will be assisted by Helton Nunes, both from Santa Catarina.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 10/26/2022 – 19:30

Referee: Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade (ES)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Tickets: botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: SporTV (except RJ) and Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Pires; Júnior Santos, Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho – Coach: Luís Castro.

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Lomonaco, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom Silva, Raul and Lucas Evangelista; Artur, Werik Popó and Helinho – Coach: Maurício Barbieri.