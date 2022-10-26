Brie Larson: See 10 movies with the birthday girl of the day

Photo 1 of 10 – Captain Marvel (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – Avengers: Endgame (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – Jack’s Room (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – Kong: Skull Island (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – Basmati Blues (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – The Gambler (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 10 – Fight for Justice (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – The Glass Castle (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – Sleeping Outside the House (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Photo: Disclosure)

This Saturday (01) the actress Brie Larson is completing 33 years of age and displays a beautiful career in the entertainment world. The artist is famous for her charisma, and has played countless characters who have won the hearts of millions of people around the planet.

The Hollywood star tries to live his life with a lot of discretion, and he had to work hard to get visibility in front of the cameras. Brie is always involved in some super production and has made it clear to everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges. The actress is an important name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Brie Larson’s birthday, we decided to put together a list of 10 films in which she was in the cast. Check out the gallery above and see the indications we’ve separated especially for you.

