Brittney Griner has appeal denied in Russia – 10/25/2022 – World

The appeal filed by the defense of American basketball player Brittney Griner was denied by the Russian court on Tuesday (25). In August, the athlete was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and smuggling of e-cigarette cartridges with cannabis oil, raising diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Washington amid the Ukrainian War.

Shortly after the conviction, Griner and his lawyers asked for an acquittal or a reduction in the sentence, arguing that it was disproportionate to the crime and at odds with judicial practice in the country. The court ignored the request and upheld the decision.

Participating in the hearing by videoconference, the player said that the sentence “has been very stressful and traumatizing”, according to the report of a journalist with the AFP news agency. “People who committed more serious crimes received shorter sentences than I was given.”

She said she used medical cannabis to relieve pain from a number of sports injuries — recreational and medical use of the substance is banned in Russia.

Alexander Boikov, Griner’s defense attorney, asked the court to consider the possibility of acquittal. “No judge would say, with an open heart, that the nine-year sentence is in accordance with Russian criminal law.”

He listed a number of what he said were procedural flaws in the conviction and defended the acquittal, noting in his request that “if the court wants to punish you, [deveria] give him a new ‘fair’ verdict and mitigate the punishment”.

After retiring for no more than 30 minutes to review the appeal, the chief judge said the original verdict was upheld “unchanged” except for the count of pretrial detention as part of the sentence.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Griner was “wrongfully detained in intolerable circumstances”. On Tuesday, he stressed that President Joe Biden “has been very clear about the fact that Brittney must be released immediately.”

He also stated that the judgment of the appeal was false and added that the US will remain committed to helping the athlete return to her country.

Asked about the case in Washington, Biden said he is in constant contact with Russian officials in an attempt to get Griner out of prison. “We’re not going to stop,” he said.

Griner was arrested on February 17 at a Moscow airport, a week before Russia sent troops to Ukraine. Her case ended up being incorporated into the context of the crisis that emerged in the US and took on a geopolitical tone due to the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Other Americans are imprisoned in Russia and the US is also fighting for her release.

The athlete admitted that she carried cannabis oil, but claimed she accidentally took it to Russia. Griner claimed she used the substance legally in the US to relieve pain. She was in Russia to play in the country’s women’s basketball league during the sport’s offseason in the US — something players often do to supplement their income.

In the US, Griner is signed to the Phoenix Mercury. Two-time Olympic champion (Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020), at 31 years old and 2.06 meters tall, she is considered one of the stars of basketball in the country since the university league.