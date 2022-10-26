Buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max at Smiles and redeem stretches to Cartagena during Carnival

Only today (26th) or while stocks last, the smiles is offering up to 13 miles per dollar spent on the 256GB iPhone 13 Pro Max sold by Ponto at Shopping Smiles. Did you know that, with this bonus, it is possible to redeem round trips or, depending on the origin, segments including Business Class to enjoy Carnival in Cartagena, Colombia? See how in this article!

Promotion mechanics

Smiles has launched a great offer for you to buy a new iPhone! When purchasing a 13 Pro Max cell phone, it is possible to accumulate up to 13 miles for every dollar spent. To receive the maximum score, you must purchase the product on the offer page and be a Clube Smiles or Diamante customer. Other customers will earn 5 miles per real.

purchase example

We simulate below the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro Max at Shopping Smiles, whose value is R$ 8,074.05, and can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments. Smiles Club members or Diamond category customers will earn 104,963 Smiles miles with the product, while the others will accumulate 40,370 miles.

It is worth remembering that you will receive the score according to your category in the loyalty program and within 10 working days from the delivery of the product.

Rescue suggestion

With the campaign score, it is possible to purchase a round trip from São Paulo or separate segments (including Business Class) to spend the 2023 Carnival in Cartagena! Below are some suggestions for you to redeem with the miles accumulated in this purchase.

Use the arrows (⬇⬆) to organize the values ​​in miles from lowest to highest (or vice versa). The arrows can also be used to reset the results by alphabetical order of destinations or proximity of dates;

Take the dates described above for reference only;

The values ​​are valid for Diamond customers or Smiles Club members; and

Parts one way.

Examples of redemptions

Sao Paulo vs Cartagena vs Sao Paulo (Economic)

95,700 miles + BRL 524.75 fees

Manaus vs Cartagena (Executive)

64,900 miles + BRL 156.98 fees

travel easy

If you decide to issue any of our suggestions, keep in mind that you don’t have to wait for the miles to be credited from your purchase.

With Smiles’ Viaje Fácil, you can issue an airline ticket without having enough miles in your account. You can issue it up to 330 days in advance and must pay it off within 2 months before departure. The facility also eliminates the risk of running out of availability of a ticket you found while waiting for your credit card points to be transferred.

Learn how Viaje Fácil works.

Smiles Club

We have a gift for those who want to be part of the Smiles Club: additional bonus miles on subscription! Check out the available plans below.

Tip! By subscribing to the 1,000 monthly plan, you will receive 1,000 miles of the first monthly fee + 7,000 bonus miles instantly. Considering a minimum stay of 6 months, you will accumulate 13,000 miles for R$252. The cost per thousand miles in this case will be R$19.38.

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Comment

This campaign is yet another example of how we can optimize our personal spending by earning many miles! It’s not every day that we buy a new cell phone, but you can use the same rationale in this article when purchasing any other product in future discount shopping promotions.

Don’t forget Viaje Fácil, a tool that allows you to book a ticket and decide to pay it off at a date closer to the trip. With it, you can issue whatever you want without having enough balance and without having to wait up to 10 business days for your Smiles miles to be credited.

Is that you? Have you used your discounted purchases to earn points for that long-awaited trip? Share with us in the comments!

To learn more about the offer and consult the regulation, access the Smiles website.