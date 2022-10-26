Casimiro has his account banned again on Twitch, but comes back 25 minutes later

[Atualização 22:53] – Casimiro’s Twitch live has returned to the air, but there are still no details about the case.

[Atualização 23:04] – The StreamerBans account posted that Casimiro’s Twitch account was unbanned in 25 minutes and 3 seconds.

[Original]: During the night of this Tuesday (25), Twitch banned streamer Casimiro’s account. Although the reasons are still not clear, everything indicates that the ban may have been for violation of image rights of the game between Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras for the Brazilian Championship, which the influencer broadcast on his Twitch account.

However, Casimiro held the right of transmission and, because of this, the reasons remain unclear. This is the second time the account has been banned: on the other occasion, the reasons were similar, as the suspension (which lasted just over 3 hours) was due to the fact that the streamer posted excerpts from the Europa League.

On social media, many people commented on the fall of the live. Check out the tweet from StreamerBans, which announced the suspension:

On his Twitter profile, Casimiro commented on the fall, saying that “the channel was taken off the air due to a problem that does not involve us”. Check out:

We’re back, guys. Unfortunately the channel was taken down due to a problem that does not involve us, but we have fixed it. The second stage has just started. https://t.co/xwBqdBB7Pq — caze (@Casimiro) October 26, 2022

So far, neither Twitch nor Casimiro has commented on what happened. If there is any news, we will update this article.