Casimiro has his channel banned during the broadcast of Athletico-PR x Palmeiras

Influencer Casimiro had his Twitch channel banned this Tuesday (25) for 25 minutes. The fact occurred during the broadcast of the match between Athletico-PR x Palmeiras for the Brazilian Championship.
Twitch’s claim, as can be seen below, was that the channel did not have rights to rebroadcast the game, which according to Allan, the Intern, was not true.
According to the streamer, it was a “problem that does not involve us”. 25 minutes after the suspension (still occurred in the first half of the match), the influencer’s channel returned to the air.
Featured image: Playback/Twitter
