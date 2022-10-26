Casimiro has his channel banned during the broadcast of Athletico-PR x Palmeiras

Influencer Casimiro had his Twitch channel banned this Tuesday (25) for 25 minutes. The fact occurred during the broadcast of the match between Athletico-PR x Palmeiras for the Brazilian Championship.

Twitch’s claim, as can be seen below, was that the channel did not have rights to rebroadcast the game, which according to Allan, the Intern, was not true.

Casemiro’s Twitch page has been temporarily banned (Image: Screenshot/Digital Look)

Guys who are following Athletico x Palmeiras with us at Cazé, the production is solving the problem of the channel’s downfall. As is known, he has the broadcasting rights. It makes no sense what happened. — Allan (@oestagiario) October 26, 2022

According to the streamer, it was a “problem that does not involve us”. 25 minutes after the suspension (still occurred in the first half of the match), the influencer’s channel returned to the air.

We’re back, guys. Unfortunately the channel was taken down due to a problem that does not involve us, but we have fixed it. The second stage has just started. https://t.co/xwBqdBB7Pq — caze (@Casimiro) October 26, 2022

Featured image: Playback/Twitter

