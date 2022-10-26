CBF removes Flamengo x Santos referees after penalty controversy

The CBF announced, in the early hours of today, that it suspended the referees involved in Flamengo 3×2 Santos, a game of the Brazilian Championship that took place yesterday.

With the decision, André Luiz Freitas Castro (field referee) and Adriano Milczvski (VAR) were placed in the entity’s “Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA)” — a kind of “refrigerator”.

The measure comes after the controversy involving an unmarked penalty for the São Paulo team in the 1st half of the duel, which took place at Maracanã (watch below).

In the move in question, Camacho ended up knocked down by Matheuzinho inside the penalty area. André Luiz Freitas Castro, field referee, sent the match on.

The bid continued on a counterattack for Flamengo, and Matheuzinho himself ended up assisting Pedro’s goal, which opened the scoring.

The goal angered the Santos players, who surrounded the referee to ask for a penalty from the midfielder. Despite the protests, VAR, led by Adriano Milczvski, confirmed the decision of the field judge.

“Obviously it was a penalty. Matheuzinho knocked me down. At least I would have kicked it into the goal. Every game against Santos is like that. It’s f…”, Camacho revolted at halftime.

Read the CBF note:

The CBF Refereeing Commission informs that referee Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro and VAR Adriano Milczvski were included in the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA). The decision was made after analyzing the performance of both during the match between Flamengo and Santos, for the Brasileirão Assaí 2022.

Watch the bid: