CBF takes less than 30 minutes to punish Flamengo x Santos referees

When André Luiz de Freitas Castro whistled to end the game between Flamengo and Santos, at Maracanã, the fate of VAR Adriano Milczvski and the field referee himself was practically set. The formal sentence would come in less than half an hour.

The interval was exactly 40 minutes between the conclusion of the match for the Brasileirão and the publication of the note on the CBF website that informed the removal of André and Adriano from the arbitration scales. The match ended at 23:48. But the document in PDF format signed by the chairman of the arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme, was generated at 0:12 am. That is, 24 minutes after the final whistle.

Referees have been included in the Referee Performance Assistance Program (Pada), a formal name for what the football world classifies as “refrigerator”. For the time that referees usually stay at Pada, about a month, the duo should no longer play in Serie A this year.

At the same time, Santos released — as soon as the game was over — an open letter from President Andrés Rueda to CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues. The protest was vehement against the non-marking of a penalty for the São Paulo team in the move that preceded the first goal of Flamengo, scored by Pedro. If the penalty had been scored, there would have been no red-black goal. The game ended 3-2 for Fla.

The decision was considered so out of the loop — negatively — that the chairman of the arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme, did not even wait until dawn to announce the referees’ removal. The punishment shows that the responsibility was shared between those who did not see the play live, on the field, and those who ignored the obstruction of the right-back Matheuzinho in Camacho’s leg.

Usually, referees are notified of decisions of this type in meetings called feedback, held the morning after the games. This time, Seneme wanted to act fast.

He was not at Maracanã. But everything was coordinated with the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and the communication department of the CBF to give a quick response to public opinion and try to soften the criticism that was already circulating because of the bid that took place in the first half.

It was not necessary for Ednaldo to ask for the “head” of the referees. Seneme’s reaction was considered proportional by those who work in the CBF arbitration. The procedure of releasing notes to communicate removal of referees is not new in Seneme management. He brought this practice from the times when he was head of referees at CONMEBOL. Those punished are communicated before publication.

When checking the audios of the VAR check, it is possible to see how André Luiz and Adriano Milczvski interpreted the bid.

“He is falling. He (Camacho) makes the cut and is falling. And the other one (Matheuzinho) is standing in front of him”, said André Luiz.

“I don’t see it as a penalty here, right? The leg is already stopped. The foot stops to the side and he trips over the foot. I don’t see any impact. The leg is already stopped”, said VAR.

The CBF reported late this morning (26) that VAR assistant Luciano Roggenbaum was also “under evaluation of technical performance”. It’s the “password” to say that he also entered the Pada. As a result, there was a change in the scale of São Paulo x Atlético-GO, tonight. The CBF had to put Rodrigo Nunes de Sá and Silbert Faria Sisquim as VAR and AVAR, replacing Adriano and Luciano.