Celebrities in the hot seat: Do private jets pollute more?

Last week, Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury company LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), said in an interview with French radio Classique that he sold the private jet he was using.

“No one can know where I’m going because now I charter planes,” said the executive, who also stated that he only uses planes when necessary.

The move comes after long pressure on social media about the environmental impact that air travel has been causing.

The fact is that the amount of emissions of harmful gases to the environment per passenger transported is higher on these private planes.

According to the European NGO Transport and Environment, only 1% of the richest part of the population is responsible for 50% of the pollution generated by air transport. At the same time, private jets pollute between five and 14 times more than a commercial flight.

Several celebrities have been criticized for the indiscriminate use of jets. In July, socialite Kim Kardashian’s plane took just ten minutes in the United States. Although it is unclear whether she was on board or not, it is estimated that more than a ton of carbon dioxide (CO2) was emitted in that short time.

The socialite was also involved in another controversy in May when she and her sister, Kylie Jenner, each went on their own jet to the wedding of another sister, Kourtney Kardashian, which took place in Italy. The itinerary of both was very similar (origin and destination), but one did not give a lift to the other.

Jenner’s plane was also spotted by systems that track the flights of celebrities’ jets on social media over short distances. In one, her plane landed at an airport less than 20 km from her home and then left for another, 40 km away, near the headquarters of her cosmetics company.

the flight lasted 17 minutesand the car journey would take about 50 minutes, with a much lower emission of pollutants.

These flights, among others, have been criticized not only by environmentalists, but by people who are uncomfortable with the attitude adopted by celebrities, especially those who say they are worried about global warming.

Top 10: In August, the British marketing agency Yard, released a ranking of the celebrities who pollute the most with the use of private jets. Here’s a list of how much carbon dioxide each celebrity’s jets emitted from early 2022 until July 19:

Taylor Swift – 2,971.50 tons

Drake – 2,904.25

Floyd Mayweather – 2,205.22 tons

Jay-Z (in partnership with Puma) – 2,107.72 tonnes

Kim Kardashian – 1,752.51 tons

A-Rod – 1,731.10 tons

Steven Spielberg – 1,485.69 tons

Mark Wahlberg – 1,443.27 tons

Blake Shelton – 1,357.85 tons

Jack Nicklaus – 1,129.66 tons

The calculations made by Yard take into account the fuel consumption per flight hour of each aircraft (some consume much more than others). It is also important to say that, not necessarily, celebrities were present on every flight.

Some of these flights are usually carried out for maintenance and, in other situations, just to store the plane in places where renting a hangar is cheaper.

Compensation: For Ricardo Rosário, an environmental lawyer at the SFCB office, it is necessary to differentiate whether the traveler is doing it for the company he works for or for personal use only. Each of these modalities will have a different impact on how travel is viewed, whether it is essential or expendable, for example.

“The ideal thing is for those who are flying to make an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions. With this, it is possible to carry out offsets, with purchases of carbon credits or other measures”, says Rosário.

The lawyer also states that anyone flying has to be aware of three scopes related to the pollution that the operation can cause:

– Direct, which are those resulting from the flight itself, with the emission by the plane’s engines, for example.

– Indirect, which are those emissions linked to energy consumption related to the flight

– There is still another type of indirect emission, which is carried out by suppliers linked to the flight, such as companies that supply the plane, airport operators, among others

Bearing this in mind and planning accordingly, says Rosário, the environmental issue can be more easily circumvented, including a more rational use of these flights.

It is also possible that these celebrities adhere to carbon emission reduction plans such as Corsia (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation). In this program, the objective is for the aviation sector to maintain its growth without increasing the emission of pollutants and with the consequent compensation of emissions.

