Champions League: Already eliminated, Barcelona is defeated by Bayern at Camp Nou

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 and secured the leadership of Group C in the Champions League. Sadio Mané and Choupo-Moting scored the winning goals for the German club in the first stage. In the second half, Barça had no power of reaction and the Bavarians extended with Pavard in stoppage time.

the catalan team was already eliminated from the Champions League before the ball rolled with Bayern. Now Barça will play in the Europa League.

KILLER

In Bayern’s first attack, Mané received a deep pass, infiltrated the area and touched Ter Stegen’s exit to open the scoring in the ninth minute. At 30, the Bavarians set up a quick counterattack, Choupo-Moting was triggered by the right and hit low to expand the marker.

TWO SCARS

In the 42nd minute, Bayern almost scored another goal with Musiala taking advantage of the ball on the left and finishing from the edge of the small area for a miracle by Ter Stegen. Next, Barça went on the counterattack, and Lewandowski fell in the area in a tackle with De Ligt. After the penalty was awarded on the field, the referee disallowed the foul after a VAR review.

CLOSED THE CASKET

​In the second half, both teams created few clear chances. In the ninth minute, Gnabry received a throw from the right, moved the ball to his left-handed leg and scored Bayern’s 3rd, but the goal was disallowed by VAR. In stoppage time, Pavard received a throw from the right and ended up finishing to score the last goal of the German team.