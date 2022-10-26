Check out 13 Recent and Unmissable Movies on the MUBI platform

not only of Netflix and HBO Max lives the streaming market. You already know Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+however, few people are familiar with the platform MUBI.

The reason is logical, the MUBI does not have its own productions. In other words, its catalog consists of classic films, awarded at festivals, authorial and experimental productions. If you are a movie buff, that is, you don’t miss a festival release, you know all the awards of the year and you know the complete filmography of your favorite director, screenwriter and actors: this is your home.

O MUBI has a great asset in Brazil. Its ace up its sleeve is to distribute unreleased films in the country and critically acclaimed around the world. If in your city it is difficult to find films from other countries, outside the United States, there you can find releases from this year and Oscar winners and recent festivals.

Come check out 13 hot tips to start the month of October with unprecedented cinematic experiences in your life.

1. Vortex, by Gaspar Noé

Enjoy watching:

Far from the polemics and frisson caused by his latest films, such as Climax (2018), love (2015) and, the already classic, Irreversible (2002), Gaspar Noé presents on a bipartite screen the preparation for death. The film features revealing performances by the French icon Françoise Lebrun (star of The Mother and the Whore [1973]classic of the Nouvelle Vague) and the horror maestro Dario Argento (director of would sigh [1977]).

vortex is an audacious proposal by the Franco-Argentine director to place us as spectators of anguish, tolerance and the shadows of love in old age. The plot guides us through a few days in the life of an elderly couple in Paris: a retired psychiatrist (Lebrun) and a writer (Argent) working on a book about cinema and dreams. In other words, homage to the seventh art and reflection on our finitude.

With an air of modern and cozy Frances Ha (2012), from Noah Baumbach, Jacques Audiard (A Prophet2009) presents a Paris far from its historical and romanticized façade in a script written alongside Céline Sciamma and with your star Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019), Noémie Merlant.

Palme d’Or winner for Dheepan (2015), the director devotes his filmography to writing characters in challenging dilemmas, such as From so much beating, my heart stopped (2005), with Romain Durisand Rust and Bone (2012), with Marion Cotillard. Within this perspective, he uses black and white to illuminate a contemporary Paris of young people from other corners of the country and the world hyper-connected, but still lost in the midst of questions of friendship, work and sex. Appreciate the French capital from a new angle.

Winning the Oscars, BAFTAs and Golden Globes for Best International Film, the adaptation of Haruki Murakami it is both captivating and intimate. Two years after the death of his wife, Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) receives an offer to direct a play at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki (Toko Miura), a reserved young woman assigned to be his driver.

While spending time together, Kafuku and Misaki face together the mysteries of their pasts and the reasons for their loneliness. Between memories and experiences, memory and imagination and, above all, cultural interconnections, Drive My Car reveals the immensity of each individual. Here, you find a 3-hour journey into yourself.

Read more: Oscars 2022 | Drive My Car – Flawless work that showcases the talent of Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, titan presents a peculiar horror aesthetic, having as influence David Cronenberg (Crash – Strange Pleasures1996) and Ridley Scott (alien1979 and Blade Runner1982).

the french Julia Ducournau spared no effort to bring out a heady look and photography. The plot, however, leaves something to be desired compared to its initial work. Serious (2016), a true horror masterpiece. It’s worth the delight to experience goose bumps during the session.

Read too: Review | Titane – Once again Julia Ducournau makes the audience sick, but she doesn’t seduce

Recently nominated for an Oscar for The Man Who Sold His Skin (2020), Kaouther Ben Hania, from Tunisia, jumped into the eyes of critics from this chilling drama based on real events. At a party, Mariam (Mariam Al Ferjani) meets Youssef’s gaze. A few hours later, she wanders down the street in shock. What happened?

Divided into nine single-shot segments, Beauty and the Dogs is a unique cinematic experience and a penetrating look at modern masculinity. In other words, if you watch it, it’s hard not to feel completely overwhelmed by the work.

6. First Cow – America’s First Cow, by Kelly Reichardt

How about a movie western that modernizes the genre without losing its essence? This is the American proposal Kelly Reichardt when telling the arrival of the first cow on the continent in the 1820s, based on the friendship of a solitary and skilled cook (John Magaro) and a Japanese immigrant (Orion Lee).

Critically acclaimed from the four corners of the world, the film is regarded as a rare account of sincere male friendship through kindness and compassion in hostile territory. Together, they manage to craft a dangerous business involving the region’s first (and only) beef, commissioned by a wealthy landowner. The ending is enough to make any viewer’s eyes water.

Read too: Review | First Cow: America’s First Cow – A Sensitive Look at the US Gold Rush

With an outstanding performance of Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train2016), Devour (Swallow) is a surreal female empowerment thriller about the struggle for bodily autonomy. Alongside terrifying films about pregnancy, this feature revives the atmosphere of tension – and style – of Rosemary’s Baby (1968), from Roman Polanski.

With her dream wedding and housewife occupation, Hunter (Bennett) seems to have it all until the discovery of her pregnancy. The event begins to create cracks in her facade happiness and discontent between her in-laws and her husband. In a pressure mill, the young girl develops a dangerous eating habit, possibly linked to a dark secret from the past. She prepare for strong emotions.

8. Lingui: The Sacred Ties, by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

In this sumptuous narrative, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun (Abouna – Our Father, 2002) brings liveliness to the streets of Yamena, the capital of Chad, and challenges brutal social prejudices. The plot follows Amina (Achouackh Abakar), a determined single mother, who works tirelessly to support herself and her 15-year-old daughter Maria (Rihane Khalil Alio).

When Amina discovers that Maria is pregnant and doesn’t want to have a child, the two women start looking for an abortion, condemned by both religion and law. This work is a powerful ode to the resilience of Chadian women in the face of patriarchal cruelty. From the filmmaker’s point of view Harounthe radical drama has the warmth of a mother’s hug.

supported in body horror and dark debates about times to come, David Cronenberg delivers a futuristic tale of horror and body transformation. starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, crimes of the future it is excessively provocative and arouses a sensual fascination with mutilation.

On the contrary Crash – Strange Pleasures (1996) and The fly (1986), the plot by celebrity artist Saul Tenser (Mortensen) seems monotonous and filled with sadistic humor without the filmmaker’s ecstatic delirium. With a performance of metamorphosis and ablation, the film hints at a terrifying next phase of human evolution. For the whole of Cronenberg’s work, the film deserves to be considered and guarantees minutes of reflection and upheaval.

Read too: Review | Crimes of the Future – Cronenberg’s Horror has stomach-churning scenes that detract from the story

Palme d’Or winner for Uncle Boonmee, Who Can Recall His Past Lives (2010), Apichatpong Weerasethakul ventured to Colombia to make his first film far from his home country, Thailand. One morning, Jessica Holland (Tilda Swinton), a Scottish orchid researcher visiting Bogotá, is awakened by a loud bang.

The haunting sound dissipates her sleep for days and she starts to question her identity and sets off in search of the source of the noise through isolated villages in the jungle. Winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes, Memory it is a dazzling metaphysical mystery whose cosmic veins reverberate in history, memory and knowledge.

With precision and creativity for the development of mystery and suspense, Icelandic Valdimar Jóhannsson received the Originality Award at Cannes for his first directing work. Based on Nordic folklore, the screenplay follows the daily life of a lonely couple on a remote farm in Iceland.

Their lives are shaken by the discovery of a mysterious newborn among their sheep. Overwhelmed, they decide to raise the child as their own, yet they will face the consequences of defying the laws of nature. With a strong performance of Noomi Rapacethe fable challenges the films of the genre and proposes psychological reflections on motherhood.

Centered on the performance of the breakout actress Sofia Kappel, pleasure is also the debut of Ninja Thyberg behind the cameras of a feature film. In the plot, Bella (Kappel) arrives in Los Angeles from her hometown in Sweden, with a dream of becoming the next big porn star.

Thus, Bella struggles to reconcile her dreams of power with the reality of the darker side of her industry. pleasure is a critical and feminist look at the exploitation of the adult film industry, while also seeking to break obsolete taboos about sex work. Required film for all viewers over 16 years old.

Let’s talk about misogyny, but in a debauched way, with tones of terror and poetic aesthetics? This is the idea of Monia Chokri in his second feature film. With a retro style and a dreamlike atmosphere, the director and screenwriter tells the adventures of the Cédric couple (Patrick Hivon) and Nadine (Monia Chokri) with your newborn baby.

In the storyline, Cédric is suspended from work after going viral for drunkenly kissing a TV reporter. Alongside an exhausted wife and a crying baby, the family man embarks on a therapeutic journey to free himself from misogyny. He just didn’t count on the presence of the “sexy” and unpredictable nanny Amy (Nadia Tereszkiewicz). Shot on 35mm, babysitter is a bold, playful, feminist statement from the Quebecois director and star of the young filmmaker’s films. Xavier Dolan.

Don’t forget to watch: