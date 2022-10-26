Chloë Grace Moretz reveals that acting in “Peripherics” was a dream

Playback / Internet

“Peripherals” is now available on Prime Video and has drawn the attention of viewers for being an amazing fictional story. The actress Chloe Grace Moretzrevealed in an interview with Collider that starring in the series was a dream come true.

The plot takes place in 2032, in which a family does not have good financial conditions and with a health problem, they try alternatives to earn money. Within that, the brothers get involved with simulation games, altering in other realities that at first seem profitable, but become dangerous.

“It was a total dream. We even had some other layers in there, which I don’t know if they really got into the story, with Ash. I really wanted to play with the physicality of it and the vocality of it. And your mannerisms are very susceptible to who you’ve lived with all your life. I really wanted to play with those complexities. I really learned a lot from what the actors did with the way they manipulated their performances, where sometimes you wouldn’t recognize the person you were watching for four or five episodes, but it’s the same actor. I was like, “I really want to go there with this”says Chloe.

The actress added: “Things that were as simple as the peripheral turning off and being unplugged, and then going into the AI, I was like, “The AI ​​wouldn’t have a southern accent.” We decided to do the pleasant mode, which is when they’re operating on me to make people more comfortable. In Westworld, when they shut down, they are totally sold as dolls. I was like, “No, no, she would be fully interactive and just looking at people.”

Learn more about the “Peripherals” series

The cast of the series has great artists such as: Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor and Gary Carr. The plot was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and is a combination of producers Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television. The first season is now available on Prime Video.

Set in the near future, it follows Flynn (Chloe Grace Moretz), a young woman living a quiet life as a waitress in a small country town. When her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) returns from the Navy, she discovers that he has taken a job as a security guard at a tech company, but to her surprise the job takes place in hyper-realistic virtual reality. Burton allows Flynn to experience using technology, but when she enters this digital universe, she is faced with a violent conspiracy.