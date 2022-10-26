Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seek restraining order against stalker who says she is married to the singer and lives in his house | celebrities

In legal documents obtained from the website The Blast, the Coldplay frontman stated that the stalker believes she is married to him, and has reportedly tried to enter his house in Los Angeles several times because she thinks she lives there. The British artist said he was “horrified” and “fearful” with this situation, and reinforced that he never had any kind of relationship with the woman – who has even traveled from the state of Texas, where he actually lives, to meet the California idol. .

“The harassment began in April 2022 via social media (including its public Facebook and Twitter accounts) and in recent months has increased in number and severity of the harassment itself,” the lawsuit states. [da mulher] instilled great fear for safety [de Martin] and by those with whom he resides so much because of the hundreds (if not more) of social media posts – whose content proves far more than a preponderance of evidence of emotional instability and delusions. [da mulher] — as much as for the actions she is now taking to continue to harass and put both Mr. Martin and his partner, Ms. Dakota Johnson, in danger.”

In one of the online publications cited in the lawsuit, the stalker claimed that Johnson was using “evil magic” to physically attack her.

The 45-year-old singer also claimed in the lawsuit that a video from his mansion’s security system shows the stalker ringing the doorbell to try to enter the residence.

The lawsuit further defended: “It is quite clear that [a suspeita] is delusional as he creates in his mind an elaborate and fictitious story of a relationship with Mr. Martin, living in his house and being married to him. She is now acting on her delusions, trying to get into Mr. Martin, as well as driving around his residence at all hours of the day and night to personally contact Mr. Martin by any means possible.”

With that, the judge who evaluated the case ordered the accused to keep 91 meters away from both Martin and Johnson and the singer’s home in Los Angeles and the 33-year-old actress’ car.