Chrome will bid farewell to Windows 7 in 2023 – Tecnoblog

By all indications, Windows 7 is breathing on devices. Microsoft had already ended support for its operating system in January 2020, but an app here and there still ended up getting some kind of update. Chrome was one of them. It was, as Google announced that it will end all support for its browser on Windows 7 early next year.

The announcement was made on the Google Chrome Community on Monday afternoon (24), he says that the company is planning to launch the Chrome 110 on Feb 7, 2023. As such, the end of browser support for Windows 7 and 8.1 will arrive on the same day.

This means that there will no longer be any updates for the browser on these operating systems. People will still be able to install and use it, but it’s always worth remembering that security or stability improvements will no longer be a part of everyday life. That is, it will become increasingly dangerous to use Chrome in these versions.

Google advises users to switch to Windows version 10 or later to keep up with the various updates.

In any case, with the end of support from its own developer and now with Google’s browser shutting down devices, the selection of programs available for the OS is even more limited.

Microsoft threw in the towel a long time ago

Windows 7 was released in 2009 and has been updated for over 10 years. However, in January 2020, Microsoft ended support for the operating system. In the following months, a free critical update arrived for it, but it was nothing more than an occasional need.

It is true that for those who still want to use this OS, the developer continues to offer paid updates, worth $200, but only until the end of 2022.

Over time, more apps from the Redmond company lost support for the OS. Word and Excel are part of the next list next to all apps linked to Microsoft 365. They will be without news in terms of security from January 2023.

In this way, programs like PowerPoint and Teams can no longer be installed or updated. Any guarantee of protection will also cease to be offered.

The American company continues to suggest that users migrate to Windows 11, but it is worth remembering that Windows 10 should still be supported until 2025, at the very least. That’s because the company usually provides about 10 years of updates after the OS release.

Finally, even though Windows 7 is not as popular these days, many enthusiasts may prefer to keep the installation on their machines. Perhaps out of nostalgia or out of necessity.

According to data from statist in January of that year, about 12.9% of computers around the world had the operating system installed. That number is likely to be lower these days with the rise in popularity of Windows 11.

With information: Bleeping Computer.