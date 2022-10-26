Chrome will bid farewell to Windows 7 in 2023 – Tecnoblog

By all indications, Windows 7 is breathing on devices. Microsoft had already ended support for its operating system in January 2020, but an app here and there still ended up getting some kind of update. Chrome was one of them. It was, as Google announced that it will end all support for its browser on Windows 7 early next year.

