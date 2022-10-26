Close to surpassing Rivellino, Fagner celebrates mark at Corinthians

If he starts tomorrow’s match, against Fluminense, Fagner will be able to overtake Roberto Rivellino and isolate himself as the 10th athlete who most often wore the Corinthians shirt. Both have 474 games for Timão.

The right-back admitted that he did not imagine reaching such an expressive mark for the alvinegro club, and stressed the pride in seeing his name alongside great Corinthians idols.

“We don’t have the dimension of what we have achieved throughout our careers. When I started, at 17, I never imagined that I could reach a mark like this, today more mature, older, being able to achieve a feat like this is for few, even more in today’s dynamic football”, began shirt 23 to Corinthians TV.

“It just makes me proud, when I stop, to be able to review these numbers and see that I achieved such an expressive mark, passing expressive names in the club’s history. This makes me happy and more motivated to be more on the field, to help, to win. motivates me,” he said.

Tomorrow’s duel will be the 12th between Corinthians and Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena, and Fagner is the only Corinthians athlete to play every game against Flu in Itaquera.

The match is also worth a direct fight for the G4 of the Brasileirão, given that Timão, in 4th place, has a two point advantage over Fernando Diniz’s team.

Fagner talked about how advancing in the knockout competitions contributed to Corinthians staying at the top of the Brasileirão, and projected the duel against Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

“We know that it is difficult to stay at the top of the table, we know that the championship is difficult. Even with the competitions we had, both Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, we managed to stay at the top. This was very important, we know that we can get higher in the table. The greater the number of points we score, whether second or third, the more we can do to guarantee Libertadores directly”, said the defender.

“We’re going to have a confrontation against a direct competitor, we know it’s going to be a tough, difficult game, but we’ll try to play a great game to leave with the three points”, concluded the right-back.

Corinthians finished this afternoon the preparation for the match against the Cariocas. Timão has 57 points in 32 rounds played.