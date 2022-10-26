Corinthians faces Fluminense with five absences and three suspended; check out

Neo Química Arena will once again be the stage for a clash between Corinthians and Fluminense. For this match, which takes place this Wednesday at 21:45, coach Vítor Pereira does not have five athletes: Adson, Xavier, Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira, who are injured, and Yuri Alberto, sent off in the classic against Santos. Aside from the embezzlement, Giovane, Giuliano and Ramiro go to the match hanging.

As the club does not disclose the related and neither does it detail the medical situations of each athlete, it is not possible to know in detail the situation of each one. What is known is that addon left the Copa do Brasil final injured, with a possible injury to the posterior thigh muscle, including having to leave the Maracanã with the help of crutches. Another athlete who was injured in the week of the decision was Xavierwho has tendonitis in the knee.

Besides them, Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira follow the club’s medical department. Both suffered knee ligament injuries and are not expected to return to the field until 2023.

Another athlete that will not face Fluminense is Yuri Alberto. Corinthians shirt 9 was sent off in the classic against Santos after receiving two yellow cards in the first half.

On the part of the hangers, Giovanni, Giuliano and Ramiro add two yellow cards so far. Therefore, if they receive the third warning from referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden, they will not face Goiás, on Saturday, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

