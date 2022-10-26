Corinthians x Fluminense: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

In a direct confrontation for place in the G4, Fluminense visits Corinthians, on Wednesday night, at 21:45, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The São Paulo team occupies the fourth position in the table with 57 points, two more than the Tricolor. It is worth remembering that Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge still has a game delayed (it will play on Saturday, in Goiânia, with Goiás, for the 32nd round). Therefore, the duel of logo mais is fundamental for the tricolor pretensions in the competition.

For the match, coach Fernando Diniz will have some absences in the Fluminense team. All, however, with reservations. Due to physical problems, striker/left-back Caio Paulista, goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, left-back Mario Pineida and forward Marrony are out.

Corinthians, commanded by the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira, has a significant shortage. It is the striker Yuri Alberto, sent off in the classic against Santos, in the last round. He will be suspended.

Check out all the information about the game soon:

CORINTHIANS X FLUMINENSE

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date/time: 10/26/2022, at 21:45 (Brasília time)

Arbitration: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS), assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves (Fifa-RS) and Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel (RS)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Mateus Vital and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Embezzlement: Yuri Alberto, suspended; Addison, injured.

hanging: Adson, Balbuena, Ramiro, Giovane and Giuliano.

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Calegari; André, Martinelli, Yago and Ganso; Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: Caio Paulista, Marcos Felipe, Marrony and Mario Pineida, injured.

hanging: Jhon Arias, Felipe Melo, David Braz, Yago, Wellington, Willian Bigode, Fábio and David Duarte.