Corintiana mocks Flu athletes and says she was threatened by Felipe Melo

Fluminense traveled to São Paulo, where they face Corinthians tomorrow (26), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. On the flight that left Rio de Janeiro, this afternoon (25), the tricolor cast was provoked by a rival fan, who said she was threatened by Felipe Melo.

The video (watch above) that went viral on social media shows the cheerleader still inside the aircraft. Then the steering wheel appears exalted, asking for respect. The Corinthian responds with new provocations.

in contact with the UOL Esporte, Mariana Novaes gave her version of the case. The fan said that she shouted “go, Corinthians” when she was getting off the plane at Guarulhos airport, and that the 39-year-old steering wheel came after her and her family and made threats. The report sought the advice of Fluminense and the player. Felipe Melo’s personal team said he preferred not to speak on the matter. The score will be updated if the club takes a stand.

“I just shouted ‘go, Corinthians’ and left. [Felipe Melo] came after us in the arrivals hall. She called me rude, Peppa Pig. The only reason he didn’t attack us was because Fluminense’s security guard held him,” Mariana Novaes said. “I stopped filming because he came at me, I was completely cornered,” she said.

Mariana Novaes also stated that she was accompanied by her husband, mother, stepfather and brother. “Everyone witnessed everything, unfortunately I was afraid to film everything. He said he would break my face and my husband’s face. He just took a breath”, continued the corintiana.

Corinthians and Fluminense face each other tomorrow, at 21:45, for the Brasileirão. The duel will be played at Neo Química Arena.