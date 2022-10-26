Cristiano Ronaldo agrees with Ten Hag, is reinstated and could reinforce United in the Europa League

ESPN found out that the ace reached an agreement with Erik Ten Hag and should be at the coach’s disposal for a duel against Sheriff, for the Uefa Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training for the main team of the Manchester United and must be available to face the sheriffthis Thursday (27), in confrontation by the Uefa Europa League. THE ESPN found out the information with sources linked to the club this Tuesday (25). The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Ronaldo was not included in the 1-1 draw with Chelseaat Stamford Bridge, last Saturday (22), after refusing to come on as a substitute during the victory over tottenham by 2 to 0.

The 37-year-old was instructed to train alone with fitness coaches on Friday, but was allowed to join the team on Tuesday ahead of the Sheriff game.

Sources told the ESPN that Ten Hag and Ronaldo were in “constant dialogue” over the weekend and there was no confrontation between the two during training this morning.

The athletes had a day off on Monday (24), but were instructed to report today to start preparations for the Europa League Group E game.

Ten Hag’s team is in second place, three points behind Real Sociedad, with two games remaining. Sources told the ESPN that Ten Hag is happy that the problem with Ronaldo has been resolved and is looking forward to moving on.

During a press conference held last week, Ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo will remain “an important part” of his team. “What we said in the statement is that Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season. We want to fulfill our ambitions”, he began.

“What I said is that I don’t want to miss him. I want him to be in the squad and be involved in every game because he has an impact.”

Ronaldo has scored two goals in 12 games so far this season, including his 700th career goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Everton, in Goodison Park. However, after only making two Premier League appearances so far this season, he has been linked with a club move in the January transfer window.

United have just six games left before half-time for the Qatar World Cup.